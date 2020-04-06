English Touring Theatre Postpones TESTMATCH, and MUGABE, MY DAD & ME
English Touring Theatre has announced the postponement of two of its upcoming shows: Testmatch and Mugabe, My Dad & Me.
Ticket holders are being told to contact their point of purchase.
Read the statement below:
In line with government advice on virus (COVID-19), we are sorry to confirm that our spring 2020 productions: Testmatch by Kate Attwell at Theatre Royal Bath and the UK tour of Mugabe, My Dad & Me by Tonderai Munyevu are postponed. At this time, the safety, health and wellbeing of our staff, artists and audiences is paramount.
We are working to give these productions a full life as soon as possible, so that audiences across the UK will get to see these two exceptional new plays.