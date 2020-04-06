English Touring Theatre Postpones TESTMATCH, and MUGABE, MY DAD & ME

English Touring Theatre has announced the postponement of two of its upcoming shows: Testmatch and Mugabe, My Dad & Me.

Ticket holders are being told to contact their point of purchase.

Read the statement below:

In line with government advice on virus (COVID-19), we are sorry to confirm that our spring 2020 productions: Testmatch by Kate Attwell at Theatre Royal Bath and the UK tour of Mugabe, My Dad & Me by Tonderai Munyevu are postponed. At this time, the safety, health and wellbeing of our staff, artists and audiences is paramount.

We are working to give these productions a full life as soon as possible, so that audiences across the UK will get to see these two exceptional new plays.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You