English Touring Theatre Launches F**KED UP BEDTIME STORIES (for Adults) Podcast

The podcast features a series of short stories for adults performed by Paapa Essiedu and Amber James.

English Touring Theatre today launches their brand-new podcast F**ked Up Bedtime Stories (for adults) - a series of short stories for adults performed by Paapa Essiedu and Amber James.

Directed by Jennifer Bakst with sound, music and editing by Max Pappenheim, F**ked Up Bedtime Stories explores the weird and wonderful world of dreamscapes and nightmares and the impact that lockdown has had on our sleep cycles. Featuring seven short stories written by Alissa Anne Jeun Yi, Dipo Baruwa-Etti, Tim Crouch, Vivienne Franzmann, Matilda Ibini, Amy Jephta and Anthony Neilson, the project is available through acast, Spotify, apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

English Touring Theatre today said, "Bedtime stories is a digital offering for a f**ked up world. In a time when sleep has never been harder to come by, we asked 7 brilliant and provocative writers to tackle the strangeness of our night-time imaginings and twist the familiar form of bedtime stories into something uncanny, dark and surreal."

