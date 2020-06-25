English National Ballet School Announces Virtual Summer Performance

English National Ballet School has announced that this year its Summer Performance and Graduation Ceremony will be streamed online for the first time in its history via the School's website on Saturday 11 July from 7.30pm (BST) and for 30 days after.



Edited by the BalletBoyz, the virtual Summer Performance gives audiences all over the world the chance to witness the future stars of ballet showcase their talent and celebrates the Third Year Students who are about to embark on their professional careers.

In the first Summer Performance under the direction of internationally celebrated dancer Viviana Durante, students will perform three new works from some of the world's leading choreographers created through virtual classes and rehearsals throughout lockdown across four different time zones.

Award-winning choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa has used her Memorias del Dorado as inspiration for a piece for the School's First Year students. Lopez Ochoa's recent choreography has included Broken Wings for English National Ballet, Red Riding Hood for Ballet Black and earlier this year premiered Frida for Dutch National Ballet.

Third Year students will perform a new creation choreographed by rising star Andrew McNicol. McNicol has previously choreographed for the Joffrey Ballet, The Royal Ballet, BalletX, NYCB's Choreographic Institute, Royal Ballet of Flanders and McNicol Ballet Collective, among others. Last year he created two works for the schools Winter Showcase, Splendour and Grand Finale, hailed as a 'classical blowout' (Dance Europe).

The Summer Performance is completed by renowned choreographer Didy Veldman who has created a new work, Not so Strictly. Inspired by our continued need to move and connect but with the limitations of lockdown, Not so Strictly features the music from social dances including the waltz and foxtrot. Veldman's career has seen her create over 45 works for 27 international companies including Birmingham Royal Ballet, Rambert, Goteborg Ballet, Introdans and Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal.

With its building closed until further notice, English National Ballet School has been operating online since March for the first time in its history. Its online learning platform is constantly growing in order to provide support and teaching that matches as closely as possible the range of provision at the School, ensuring students stay fit, positive and engaged during this time.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You