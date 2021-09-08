England Football Legends Raise Money For Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Charity

Footballing legends Paul Gascoigne, Steve Bull, Dave Beasant, Peter Shilton and Paul Parker reunited on stage at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Monday 6 September to relive memories of the 1990 World Cup tournament.

Hosted by Sky Sports' Johnny Phillips, the evening revisited some of the most iconic moments of the games, from David Platt's goal against Belgium, the extra time win against Cameroon, Gazza's tears and the dramatic semi-final penalty shootout against West Germany - fans were able to get a unique insight into one of England's most dramatic tournaments.

Over £10,000 was raised on the evening and funds will be split between the Grand Theatre's charity and the Steve Bull Foundation.

As a charity, the Grand Theatre relies heavily on funding to continue its work within the community. Events such as the theatre's dementia-friendly Memory Cafes and touring theatre within schools would not be possible without funding, a lot of which has been provided by the Steve Bull Foundation in recent years, who's charitable aims match those of the Grand Theatre. The Steve Bull Foundation provides Charitable support in the form of grants to organisations primarily in the Black Country and the West Midlands which specialise in assisting young people, the disabled, the homeless, the sick and the disadvantaged.

Associate Director of Development and Communications at the Grand Theatre, Vicky Price said; "we're delighted to have raised so much money for both the Grand Theatre and Steve Bull Foundation charities, which will go towards helping many people in the local community. We are hugely grateful to the players for coming together and reliving the tournament and to everyone who attended, helping to support the charities and the return of live entertainment to the Grand Theatre."

You can donate directly to the Grand Theatre charity online at grandtheatre.co.uk/support and to the Steve Bull Foundation at thestevebullfoundation.com/donate-now.