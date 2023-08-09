Emmanuel Sonubi Will Embark On UK Tour In 2024

Kicking off in Leeds on 10th April, Emmanuel will travel across the UK before concluding the tour in Salford on 2nd June.
Currently performing to sell out crowds at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, Phil McIntyre Live Ltd are thrilled to announce that 2022's Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Emmanuel Sonubi will be embarking on his biggest UK tour to date for 2024. Emmanuel presents a whistle stop tour through all of his jobs that have led him to become one of the hottest stand-up comics on the circuit in brand new show, Emmanuel Sonubi: Curriculum Vitae.
Kicking off in Leeds on 10th April, Emmanuel will travel across the UK before concluding the tour in Salford on 2nd June. Tickets are on sale Friday 11th August from 10am from https://www.emmanuelstandup.com.
This brand-new show takes us through a hilarious and heartfelt story that explores all the jobs that Emmanuel has had before becoming a comedian and how those experiences helped shape his comedic voice. Recently seen on QI, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Apprentice 'You're Fired' and headlined Live at the Apollo. Emmanuel's 2022 show Emancipated sold out and was a Fringe smash-hit, and this is already shaping up to be a show not to miss.
This show takes the audience on a hilarious and sometimes poignant journey through a variety of jobs and industries many of which, he was wildly unqualified to do. From working in IT to the doors of London's nightlife, all this while building up an impressive list of Musical Theatre credit.
Emmanuel said today, “I am looking forward to getting back on the road with this new show. Last year was amazing with Emancipated, but this time I'll be back with a bigger show and a few surprises along the way. Thank you to everyone that came out to see me last year, I can't wait to see you all again.”
London based Emmanuel Sonubi's career in Comedy started only a few years ago and quickly grew from strength to strength earning himself a reputation as "one to watch out for". A regular favourite on the live comedy circuit, he has become one of the most sought after acts working today. Emmanuel's credits continue to grow as does his popularity with audiences around the world.
APRIL 2024
Wednesday, 10 April LEEDS, Old Woollen
Thursday, 11 April BURY, The Met
Friday, 12 April HEXHAM, Queens Hall
Saturday, 13 April ALNWICK, Playhouse
Wednesday, 17 April CARDIFF, Glee
Thursday, 18 April BRISTOL, Hen and Chicken
Friday, 19 April BATH, Rondo
Saturday, 20 April READING, South Street
Thursday, 25 April BRIGHTON, Forge
Friday, 26 April GUILDFORD, G Live
Saturday, 27 April CRAWLEY, Hawth
Sunday, 28 April PORTSMOUTH, Wedgewood Rooms
MAY 2024
Thursday, 2 May NORTH FINCHLEY, Arts Depot
Friday, 3 May SLOUGH, The Curve
Saturday, 4 May HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, Old Town Hall
Sunday 5th May ENFIELD, Dugdale Arts Centre
Thursday, 9 May MAIDENHEAD, Norden Farm
Friday, 10 May AYLESBURY, Norman Bragg Studio
Saturday, 11 May SOUTHAMPTON, The Attic
Sunday, 12 May SOUTHEND, Palace Theatre
Wednesday, 15 May BIRMINGHAM, Glee
Friday, 17 May NORTHAMPTON, Underground
Saturday, 18 May NORWICH, Stage 2 Theatre
Sunday, 19 May LEICESTER, Big Difference
Thursday, 23 May COLCHESTER, Arts Centre
Friday, 24 May CHELMSFORD, Chelmsford Theatre Studio
Saturday, 25 May LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre
Sunday 30 May ORMSKIRK, The Chapel
Friday, 31 May HUDDERSFIELD, LBT
JUNE 2024
Saturday, 1 June BRADFORD, Studio
Sunday, 2 June SALFORD, Lowry
