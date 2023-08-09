Emmanuel Sonubi Will Embark On UK Tour In 2024

Kicking off in Leeds on 10th April, Emmanuel will travel across the UK before concluding the tour in Salford on 2nd June.

Currently performing to sell out crowds at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, Phil McIntyre Live Ltd are thrilled to announce that 2022's Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Emmanuel Sonubi will be embarking on his biggest UK tour to date for 2024. Emmanuel presents a whistle stop tour through all of his jobs that have led him to become one of the hottest stand-up comics on the circuit in brand new show, Emmanuel Sonubi: Curriculum Vitae.  

Kicking off in Leeds on 10th April, Emmanuel will travel across the UK before concluding the tour in Salford on 2nd June. Tickets are on sale Friday 11th August from 10am from https://www.emmanuelstandup.com.  

This brand-new show takes us through a hilarious and heartfelt story that explores all the jobs that Emmanuel has had before becoming a comedian and how those experiences helped shape his comedic voice. Recently seen on QI, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Apprentice 'You're Fired' and headlined Live at the Apollo. Emmanuel's 2022 show Emancipated sold out and was a Fringe smash-hit, and this is already shaping up to be a show not to miss. 

This show takes the audience on a hilarious and sometimes poignant journey through a variety of jobs and industries many of which, he was wildly unqualified to do. From working in IT to the doors of London's nightlife, all this while building up an impressive list of Musical Theatre credit.

Emmanuel said today, “I am looking forward to getting back on the road with this new show. Last year was amazing with Emancipated, but this time I'll be back with a bigger show and a few surprises along the way.  Thank you to everyone that came out to see me last year, I can't wait to see you all again.”

London based Emmanuel Sonubi's career in Comedy started only a few years ago and quickly grew from strength to strength earning himself a reputation as "one to watch out for". A regular favourite on the live comedy circuit, he has become one of the most sought after acts working today. Emmanuel's credits continue to grow as does his popularity with audiences around the world. 

Tour Dates

APRIL 2024

Wednesday, 10 April        LEEDS, Old Woollen

Thursday, 11 April               BURY, The Met 

Friday, 12 April                    HEXHAM, Queens Hall

Saturday, 13 April              ALNWICK, Playhouse

Wednesday, 17 April        CARDIFF, Glee 

Thursday, 18 April               BRISTOL, Hen and Chicken 

Friday, 19 April                    BATH, Rondo

Saturday, 20 April              READING, South Street 

Thursday, 25 April               BRIGHTON, Forge 

Friday, 26 April                    GUILDFORD, G Live 

Saturday, 27 April              CRAWLEY, Hawth

Sunday, 28 April                 PORTSMOUTH, Wedgewood Rooms 

MAY 2024

Thursday, 2 May                 NORTH FINCHLEY, Arts Depot 

Friday, 3 May                      SLOUGH, The Curve 

Saturday, 4 May                 HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, Old Town Hall

Sunday 5th May                 ENFIELD, Dugdale Arts Centre

Thursday, 9 May                 MAIDENHEAD, Norden Farm 

Friday, 10 May                    AYLESBURY, Norman Bragg Studio 

Saturday, 11 May              SOUTHAMPTON, The Attic 

Sunday, 12 May                 SOUTHEND, Palace Theatre

Wednesday, 15 May        BIRMINGHAM, Glee 

Friday, 17 May                    NORTHAMPTON, Underground 

Saturday, 18 May              NORWICH, Stage 2 Theatre

Sunday, 19 May                 LEICESTER, Big Difference

Thursday, 23 May               COLCHESTER, Arts Centre

Friday, 24 May                    CHELMSFORD, Chelmsford Theatre Studio 

Saturday, 25 May              LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre 

Sunday 30 May                   ORMSKIRK, The Chapel

Friday, 31 May                    HUDDERSFIELD, LBT 

JUNE 2024

Saturday, 1 June                BRADFORD, Studio 

Sunday, 2 June                   SALFORD, Lowry



