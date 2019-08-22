Elmhurst Ballet School Celebrates GCSE and A-Level Results

Today, Elmhurst Ballet School, the associate school of Birmingham Royal Ballet, reflects on another successful year for its GSCE, General Certificate of Secondary Education examination results.

In 2019, students move from Elmhurst's Lower School to Upper School with the following GCSE success: 88% achieved Grade 4 and above (equivalent to A** - C in the former grading system) including English & Mathematics.

In addition to their daily dance training, the majority of Year 10 & 11 students take five full GCSE courses in the core subjects: English Language, English Literature, Mathematics, Science and Dance. Three further subjects are selected from Art, Music, Geography, History, French, Italian, Drama and Religious Studies.

The GCSE success follows the news that Elmhurst's sixth form students achieved 100% pass rate in their A Levels. A Level studies are completed before students move into their final year with Elmhurst Ballet Company to bridge the gap between school and professional life. Elmhurst also recognises that A Levels complement and enrich the school's vocational training and in the event of a career cut short by injury or a change of aspiration, they constitute a reliable insurance policy and, if desired, a pathway to under and post graduate study.

Jessica Wheeler, Principal of Elmhurst Ballet School, said: "We are thrilled to see our GCSE and A Level students achieve so highly in their recent exams. Although their dance training schedule is extremely busy, these results stand up against students nationally. We are extremely proud and send huge congratulations to all students receiving their exam results this summer.

Elmhurst is non selective academically and only admits students based on their potential to become professional ballet dancers. Year on year we continue to enjoy exam success and this is down to the sheer hard work and dedication of the students and their teachers."

Academic tuition at Elmhurst is delivered by an experienced faculty of well-qualified, specialist teachers. This aspect of Elmhurst's work is as important as the school's vocational dance offer. Form Tutors monitor the progress and welfare of each student, and pastoral care is provided through an extensive network of academic, residential and vocational staff. Internal academic assessment takes place throughout the year and parents receive regular written reports and attend annual parent-teacher evenings for each year group.





