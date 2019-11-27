Elmhurst Ballet Company Presents SYNERGY - An Evening Of Dance By Some Of The Most Influential Figures In The History Of Ballet

Elmhurst Ballet Company has announced the details of Synergy, an evening of dance excerpts by some of the most influential figures in the history of ballet, including Ninette de Valois's Checkmate, widely regarded as de Valois' signature ballet and a cornerstone of the British ballet repertoire. Excerpts from Frederick Ashton's Tweedledum and Tweedledee, Peter Wright's Swan Lake, and David Bintley's Take Five also appear in the mix, and will be combined with new works, including a contemporary piece by Studio Wayne McGregor.

Sander Blommaert, one of the school's ballet teachers, flamenco teacher Ana Garcia, and Elmhurst Ballet Company member Jakob Myers will also create new works for the show. Jakob's talent for dance was discovered through Birmingham Royal Ballet's talent identification Dance Track programme, and he went on to train full-time at Elmhurst, where he became Head Boy in his second year of sixth form, and he will graduate in July 2020 with his fellow Company dancers and year group.

Synergy opens at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on 7 & 8 February, followed by performances at Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells, London, on 15 February 2020.

Elmhurst Ballet Company is the student company of Elmhurst Ballet School, the school in association with Birmingham Royal Ballet. The Company bridges the gap between school and professional life, equipping students with the necessary skills and attributes to secure employment with world class dance companies. Company experience provides an opportunity for the dancers to produce their own work, tour, and take ballet out into the community.

Synergy marks the second production and tour presented by Elmhurst Ballet Company, and the first for the 'Class of 2020'. This year's Company members are: Jennifer Beattie (Newcastle); Maisie Butler (Birmingham); Joshua Dart (Torquay); Ruben Flynn-Kann (Queensland, Australia); Lucy Elizabeth Fox (Sudbury); William Mitchell (York); Jakob Myers (Birmingham); Emily Ormsby (Warwick); Grace Owen (Tamworth); Olivia Parham (Callington, Cornwall); and Mia Stapleton (Cannock).

The company recently performed alongside London Schools Symphony Orchestra's celebrations for Eleanor Alberga's 70th birthday in a performance of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' at Barbican Hall in London.

Elmhurst Ballet School is a world-leader in ballet education and training based in the heart of Birmingham and prepares talented and ambitious young dancers to take their place on the world stage. Elmhurst believes that talent is classless, and that world-leading ballet training should be open to gifted, passionate and committed young people, regardless of social and cultural background.

Tickets: Via Elmhurst Ballet School's Eventbrite page www.elmhurstballetschool.eventbrite.co.uk/





