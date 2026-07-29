Elliot Cowan to Star in DONALD UK Premiere at Ustinov Studio This Autumn

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

The cast has been revealed for the UK premiere of DONALD in the Ustinov Studio this Autumn. Elliot Cowan will play the eponymous President of the United States. He is joined by Oscar Batterham and Jo Herbert as the many other characters in Donald's life. Performances will run November 5 to December 6.

How do you become the most powerful man in the world? Before becoming the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald John Trump strode like a colossus through the worlds of property development, golf courses, hotels, the media and reality television. Only when there were no more worlds to conquer did he turn to... the world.

From Stefano Massini, the writer of the international theatrical phenomenon The Lehman Trilogy, DONALD is a brilliantly entertaining portrayal of the man behind the myth and his relentless quest to become the most winningest winner in history.

Donald is played by Elliot Cowan whose numerous credits include Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire at The Donmar Warehouse and the title role in the Shakespeare's Globe production of Macbeth.

Oscar Batterham's recent stage credits include Roger Davies in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical in the West End, The One That Got Away, The Whale, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Jane Austen's Emma.

Jo Herbert's TV credits include Call The Midwife, Unforgotten, The Crown and Casualty. Adaptor and director of DONALD, Sean Foley, is a double Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee. His stage work includes co-adapting and directing Dr Strangelove; directing the Olivier nominated The Upstart Crow; adapting and directing The Painkiller, starring Kenneth Branagh and Rob Brydon; and directing the Olivier Award winning Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense.

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming