Ellen Robertson Steps In To Perform MRS. DELGADO At The Old Fire Station

The Old Fire Station, a pioneering partnership between a professional arts centre and homeless charity Crisis, today announces that Ellen Robertson will step in to perform the role of Helen in the world première of Mike Bartlett's, Mrs Delgado. Robertson replaces Rakhee Sharma, who has had to withdraw from the production due to unforeseen circumstances.

The production, directed by Clare Lizzimore, will run with an amended schedule, opening on 10 December, with previews from 8 December, and running until 21 December. It will be livestreamed on 11 and 14 December.

Alexandra Coke, producing the show for the Old Fire Station, said today, "We are delighted to welcome Ellen back to the OFS, after her appearances in Snowflake in 2019, and last year's filmed show An Intervention. Ellen is a great comedian and a fantastic actress - you can see a pilot for her show Britney, along with her comedy partner Charly Clive on BBC iPlayer. We can't wait to work with her again, and we'd like to thank her for stepping in so close to opening night."

Please find updated schedule here: https://oldfirestation.org.uk/whats-on/mrs-delgado/ - ticket holders for cancelled performances will be contacted regarding their booking.