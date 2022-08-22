Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elizabeth McGovern Will Lead WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal Bath

Performances run Friday 13 January to Saturday 11 February 2023.

Aug. 22, 2022  
Theatre Royal Bath Productions present Edward Albee's masterpiece Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) and directed by Lindsay Posner, which will play Theatre Royal Bath from 13 January to 11 February 2023.

During the course of one brutal and hilarious night, George, a college professor, and his wife Martha invite a young couple back for late-night drinks after a faculty party. As the alcohol flows, the guests are coerced into witnessing and participating in George and Martha's sadistic game-playing and vitriolic verbal scrapping which reaches its climax in a momentous revelation.

First staged on Broadway in 1962, Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? was soon established as one of the great plays in post-war American drama, winner of the Tony and Critics' Circle Awards for Best New Play. Its reputation was further enhanced by Mike Nichols' multi Academy Award winning 1966 film adaptation, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Sixty years on from its premiere, it is now seen as one of the most influential and highly regarded plays in American literature.

Elizabeth McGovern is best known for playing Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey. She was Academy Award nominated for her portrayal of Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime, and had leading roles in the movies Once Upon A Time In America, The Handmaid's Tale and The Wings of the Dove. Her recent stage credits include the UK tour of God of Carnage.

Further cast and creative team to be announced.





