Edinburgh Fringe and UK Tour Dates Set For Stuart Goldsmith's CANARY

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

Climate comedian and veteran podcaster Stuart Goldsmith (Live At The Apollo) will bring his second sustainability stand-up show to the Monkey Barrel, between 17th-30th August, before embarking on a UK tour from September.

Fresh from performing at Netflix Is A Joke for Adam McKay (director of Don't Look Up), Stuart confronts his climate dread head-on in Canary, a show about how to turn fear into something useful.

Climate comedy could easily be preachy, or nihilistic, or a TEDtalk with jokes in it. Canary is none of those things. Stuart Goldsmith's second hour of climate comedy is about discovering his purpose: making an often difficult and frightening topic genuinely funny and accessible to everyone.

While doing donuts in his secondhand EV, drinking from a reusable bottle on an aeroplane, or taking a long-haul flight to tell jokes at a climate conference, Stuart interrogates whether individual lifestyle changes add up to a solution or simply play into the hands of the fossil fuel companies.

What happened to the canary in the coal mine after it stopped singing? Will Stuart's penchant for panic keep him and his children safe? And is being “the climate comedian who's been all round the world” a contradiction he can survive?

About Stuart Goldsmith

Stuart Goldsmith is an award-winning climate comedian and speaker, who specialises in stand up relating to the climate crisis. His internationally renowned Comedian's Comedian podcast celebrated its 500th episode this year and has over 30 million downloads to date. As host, he's interviewed many of the comedy world's household names, including Jimmy Carr, James Acaster, Bo Burnham, Sarah Millican, Ronny Chieng and Bill Burr.

His climate comedy has been featured widely across press and media outlets including: BBC Radio, BBC News, Radio Times, News UK and the Netflix Is A Joke festival, and his TV credits include Live at The Apollo and Conan.

This will be Stuart's 32nd year at the Fringe, having started out as a street performer when he was just 17.

His previous climate comedy show Spoilers won the prestigious Best Show award at the 2023 Leicester Comedy Festival and was one of the best-reviewed shows at the Edinburgh Fringe that year, where he played to sell-out audiences and received wide critical acclaim.

Stuart also performs at eco festivals and corporate sustainability events to engage attendees in the important issue of climate change, using comedy to tackle a very serious subject. Some of his high-profile appearances include Net Zero Festival, Blue Earth Summit and Edie 25 in the UK, and GreenBiz in the US.

Edinburgh Fringe Details

Venue: CabVol 1 at Monkey Barrel Comedy (Cabaret Voltaire)

Fringe Venue Number: 338

Dates & time: 17-30 August @ 2:25pm / 14:25

https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/stuart-goldsmith-canary

Tour Dates

3 September - CAMBRIDGE, Junction

https://www.junction.co.uk/events/stuart-goldsmith-canary

16 September - GLASGOW, The Stand

https://www.thestand.co.uk/performance/22598/stuart-goldsmith-canary/20260916/glasgow

20 September - OXFORD, Old Fire Station

https://oldfirestation.org.uk/whats-on/stuart-goldsmith-canary/

2 October - MANCHESTER, Fairfield Social Club

https://www.seetickets.com/event/stuart-goldsmith-canary/fairfield-social-club/3644554

9 October - CARDIFF, Sherman Theatre

https://www.shermantheatre.co.uk/book-online/269201

16 October - MAIDENHEAD, Norden Farm

https://norden.farm/events/stuart-goldsmith-canary

6 November - SHEFFIELD, Foundry

https://leadmill.co.uk/event/stuart-goldsmith-the-steamworks/

13 November - BIRMINGHAM, Glee

https://www.glee.co.uk/performer/stuart-goldsmith/?location=1

18 November - BRISTOL, Old Vic

https://bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/stuart-goldsmith

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...