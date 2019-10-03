Ed Byrne: If I'm Honest… Comes to Worthing

TV favourite Ed Byrne takes a long hard look at himself in hilarious new stand-up show Ed Byrne: If I'm Honest...



Join Ed as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children. Ed Byrne: If I'm Honest... is at Worthing's Assembly Hall on Tuesday 26 November, 8pm.



Ed Byrne presents his brand-new masterclass in observational comedy hot on the heels of his 17/18 Touring hit, Spoiler Alert!



Ed Byrne is a Perrier Award-nominated, Irish stand up comedian and voice over artist. A TV household name, in the past year Ed has appeared on Live At The Apollo (Host, BBC), Mock The Week (BBC), The Pilgrimage (BBC), Top Gear (BBC) and QI (BBC). He has presented television shows Uncut! Best Unseen Ads and Just For Laughs, and is a regular guest on various television panel games. He has also starred in the ITV2 panto: Aladdin, in which he played the title role.



He is an Edinburgh Festival Fringe favourite and has performed six sell-out shows at the Festival, and three sell-out tours across the UK.



Byrne has also been warmly received abroad, performing to huge audiences in Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand and the US. His chatty style of observational comedy and colourful anecdotes appeals to most audiences, occasionally veering off into innovative ideas and threads.



Tickets for Ed Byrne: If I'm Honest... are available from £20 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You