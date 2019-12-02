EXTRAORDINARY WALL [OF SILENCE] Will Embark on UK Tour

With stories drawn from real-life testimonies collected through 40-hours of interviews with Deaf people from all over the UK, Ad Infinitum presents Extraordinary Wall [of Silence]*, a new production shedding light on a relatively undocumented history of oppression experienced by Deaf people. Helen, Alan, and Graham are told they are impaired and need fixing. As they begin to question the world around them, three powerful coming-of-age stories unfold, uniting them in a struggle against violence, ignorance and oppression. Connected through a shared past, they are transported to a crucial moment in 1880 that would impair the way the world views D/deaf people for over a century. The production premiered at Bristol Old Vic in October 2019 and now tours to seven arts venues across England.

The stories of these people have largely gone undocumented as sign languages don't exist in written form, and access to video was, until recently, not widespread. Extraordinary Wall [of Silence] shares these stories in a bilingual performance in British Sign Language and English, using them as a starting point to explore in-depth a culture under threat from fear, prejudice and ignorance.

In 1880, The Milan Conference banned the use of sign language in schools all over the world. The conference declared that an oral education was superior to manual (signed) education, and put Deaf children through an abusive regime of speech therapy to make them speak, 'hear' and lip read. The decision prevailed for over a century despite decades of poor results, including the statistic that over 70% of UK Deaf children left school with a reading age of 8.

The show is performed by three Deaf actors and one hearing actor. Ad Infinitum are once again collaborating with Deaf actor Matthew Gurney, who starred in their show Light. Matthew said: "The Milan Conference had a huge impact on D/deaf people's lives and communities; Deaf adults leaving school were left without power, authority and little ability to communicate in either English or sign language. Since the Milan Conference a slow but steady rebellion has been rising, which has gone unnoticed in worldwide and national media. We want to battle the 'silent voices' who continue to push for the Oralist method, and refuse to listen to us, and to fight for our D/deaf human rights in all areas of life."

Director George Mann said, "Extraordinary Wall [of Silence] is the result of six years of collaboration between Ad Infinitum and a group of exceptional Deaf artists, academics and leaders. The three inter-linking stories of the piece are drawn from real-life testimonies collected through 40-hours of interviews. We hope that these stories will give audiences an insight into Deaf culture, language and history that challenge and examine more profoundly societal perspectives on Deaf people."

Ad Infinitum is an international ensemble based in Bristol, developing new and original theatre. Founded in 2007, Ad Infinitum is led by Co-Artistic Directors, Nir Paldi and George Mann. They create shape-shifting socio-political theatre to provoke, move and inspire through innovative storytelling and bold experimental styles. Ad Infinitum's theatre draws upon the power of the body, engages audiences with urgent issues, and ignites passionate debate. Previous shows include No Kids, Translunar Paradise, Odyssey, Bucket List, Light, and Ballad of the Burning Star. Ad Infinitum is Associate Artist at Bristol Old Vic and The North Wall. They are Associate Artist Alumni at the Bush Theatre (2011-2013), The Lowry (2011-2017) and Redbridge Drama Centre (2009-2017).Their work has won awards at the Edinburgh Fringe (including Spirit of the Fringe and multiple Stage Awards), across the UK (including the Argus Angel Award), and many awards internationally.

*Please note that, if possible, Extraordinary Wall o̶f̶ ̶S̶i̶l̶e̶n̶c̶e̶ is the preferred formatting of the title

Tour Dates

22 - 23 Jan 2020 Birmingham Hippodrome

Hurst St, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB

7.45pm | £15 (£10 concs.)

birminghamhippodrome.com | 0844 338 5000

28 Jan Nottingham Lakeside Arts

University of Nottingham, University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD

7.30pm | £16

www.lakesidearts.org.uk | 0115 846 7777

30 - 31 Jan The North Wall, Oxford

South Parade, Oxford OX2 7JN

8pm | £16 (£14 concs)

www.thenorthwall.com | 01865 319450

3 Feb Edge Hill Arts Centre, Lancashire

Edge Hill University, St Helens Road, Ormskirk L39 4QP

7.30pm | prices tbc

www.edgehill.ac.uk/artscentre | 01695 584480

5 - 6 Feb Corn Exchange, Newbury

Market Pl, Newbury RG14 5BD

7:45pm | £15 (concs. From £14)

cornexchangenew.com | 0845 5218 218

7 Feb Arts at Stowe, Stowe School

Stowe House Presevation Tryest, Stowe, Buckingham, MK18 5EH

Times and prices tbc

Stowe.co.uk/house/whats-on | 01280 818012

12 - 22 Feb HOME, Manchester

Number 1 First Street, Manchester, M15 4FN

7:45pm, Weds & Sat matinee 2:15pm | £10.50 - £12.50 (concs. From £5)

homemcr.org | 0161 200 1500





