EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE National Tour Will Resume Performances in September 2021

Everybody's Talking About Jamie's UK tour will recommence in September 2021. West End star Layton Williams reprises the role of Jamie New. Shane Richie will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle from 1 September until 20 November with Roy Haylock, also known as his drag alter ego Bianca Del Rio, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, playing the role from 23 November until 8 January. Shobna Gulati also re-joins the cast to play Ray.

The tour will open at The Lowry, Salford Quays, on 1 September before visiting Birmingham, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Canterbury, Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds, Cardiff, Liverpool, Hull, Southampton, Nottingham, Norwich, Belfast, Woking, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Milton Keynes and includes a four-week Christmas season in Brighton. Further tour venues are to be announced.

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said: "We are back! The company of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is absolutely delighted to be sharing our fun, funny, and fabulous musical with audiences around the UK. So dust off your glad rags, put on your heels and enjoy a fantastic night out. You've waited long enough.!"

The UK tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie stars Layton Williams as Jamie New, Amy Ellen Richardson as his Mum, Margaret, Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle 1 September until 20 November 2021, Roy Haylock as Hugo/Loco Chanelle 23 November 2021 until 8 January 2022, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Lara Denning as Miss Hedge, George Sampson as Dean and Sharan Phull as Pritti Pasha. The cast also includes Richard Appiah-Sarpong (Cy), Simeon Beckett (Levi), Kazmin Borrer (Vicki), Alex Hetherington (Swing), Cameron Johnson (Jamie's Dad), Jodie Knight (Fatimah), Ellie Leah (Understudy), John Paul McCue (Laika Virgin), Jessica Meegan (Bex), Talia Palamathanan (Becca), Rhys Taylor (Tray Sophisticay) and Emma Robotham-Hunt (Swing).

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield based production company Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director. Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be distributed by 20th Century Studios.

Out of the darkness...into the spotlight...back to the place where we belong.

Inspired by a true story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the award-winning hit musical for today - bang up to date, more relevant than ever and specially updated for the times we live in today.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation.

Tour Dates:

The Lowry, Salford Quays

1 - 12 September 2021

Website: www.thelowry.com

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

14 - 18 September 2021

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0844 871 3011

Curve Theatre, Leicester

20 - 25 September 2021

Website: www.curveonline.co.uk

Box Office: 0116 242 3595

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

5 - 9 October 2021

Website: www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Box Office: 01902 42 92 12

The Marlowe, Canterbury

11 - 16 October 2021

Website: www.marlowetheatre.com

Box Office: 01227 787787

Hippodrome Theatre, Bristol

19 - 23 October 2021

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 020 7206 1182

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

25 - 30 October 2021

Website: www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

Leeds Grand Theatre, Leeds

2 - 6 November 2021

Website: www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Box Office: 0844 848 2700

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

9 - 13 November 2021

Website: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Box Office: 01224 641122

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

15 - 20 November 2021

Website: www.wmc.org.uk

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool

23 - 27 November 2021

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0844 871 3017

Hull New Theatre

29 November - 4 December 2021

Website: www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Box Office: 01482 300 306

Theatre Royal, Brighton

7 December 2021 - 2 January 2022

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 03330 096 690

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

4 - 8 January 2022

Website: www.mayflower.org.uk

Box Office: 02380 711811

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

23 - 27 February 2022

Website: www.trch.co.uk

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

Theatre Royal, Norwich

1 - 5 March 2022

Website: www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Box Office: 01603 63 00 00

Grand Opera House, Belfast

7 - 12 March 2022

www.goh.co.uk

028 9024 1919

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

14 - 19 March 2022

Website: www.atgtickets.co.uk

Box Office: 0844 871 7645

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

28 March - 2 April 2022

Website: www.capitaltheatres.com

Box Office: 0131 529 6000

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

11 - 16 April 2022

Website: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Box Office: 0114 249 6000

(On sale soon)

Milton Keynes Theatre

19 - 23 April 2022

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

(On sale soon)