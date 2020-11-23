ETERNAL, The Third Immersive Audio Experience From Darkfield Launches This Week

DARKFIELD has announced that tickets are on sale now for the third show on DARKFIELD RADIO. ETERNAL is a new 20 minute immersive audio experience for one person... alone in their bed. It explores the lure of eternal life and wonders what you would willingly give up to achieve it... ETERNAL launches on Tuesday 1 December, and tickets are on sale now via the Darkfield Radio website.

ETERNAL was originally commissioned by Bram Stoker Festival as a major highlight of the festival's 2020 programme and received universal acclaim from both audiences and the Irish media. Bram Stoker Festival playfully celebrates the work and legacy of one of Ireland's most treasured authors, delving deep into the gothic, the mysterious, the after-dark and the supernatural. One of Dublin's most anticipated city festivals, it has in recent years become one of its biggest, with tens of thousands of people enjoying events and experiences. ETERNAL is inspired by Stoker's renowned work: Dracula.

You have been chosen and we thank you for your sacrifice.

In return we offer you the opportunity of immortality - but there are conditions.

You could, of course, wait to see what the future might bring. You could take your chances on a cure for ageing and death. The cure is coming - but it is not coming fast enough for you.

ETERNAL completes the 2020 DARKFIELD RADIO trilogy, which launched with DOUBLE in July - as part of an adaptive response to the pandemic and lockdown - and followed by VISITORS in September. The binaural audio soundscape for each show situates every audience member at the centre of an intense, evolving narrative. Each experience is communal - the DARKFIELD RADIO app, available on IOS and Android, is designed to deliver each show at a set time and date, so not only are audiences experiencing the show either singularly or in pairs, but it is also replicated in hundreds of rooms across the world, much like going to the cinema for a screening, or a theatre for a play.

There will now be one of each show on every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, with the ability to buy a package ticket, enabling you to experience all three shows on the same evening.



Artistic Directors Glen Neath and David Rosenberg explain, "With the launch of Eternal we hope we've managed to unsettle you in most of the rooms in your house. We're excited we now have three shows on the platform that you can experience alone or with another all on the same evening."



Taking part in all DARKFIELD RADIO experiences is simple - you buy a ticket, download the DARKFIELD RADIO app and enter your code. At the designated hour, you put on your headphones and your own home becomes the setting for another world, blurring the lines between real and imagined. DARKFIELD RADIO is a brand new and innovative form of entertainment that directly responds to the new age we are living in, immersing audiences in strange and curious worlds in their own homes and bringing new meaning to the familiar spaces we inhabit



DARKFIELD RADIO launched in July 2019, and its launch represented a shift from physical installations to home entertainment, as a reaction to the COVID19 pandemic and lockdown. The first show, DOUBLE - a dark psychological thriller - launched first in the UK and Australia to great critical acclaim, and subsequently expanded globally with evening performances launched in the US and New Zealand in mid-August. DOUBLE was selected for the Venice International Film Festival (2 - 12 September 2020) as part of the 'Best of XR' (eXtended Reality - a catch all term for immersive productions including AR and VR) category; the first ever audio-only experience in the programme. DOUBLE was the most critically acclaimed and widely experienced show ever produced by Darkfield, with people in 35+ countries worldwide downloading it since the launch, including 500 participants of the Venice International Film Festival. VISITORS has joined the Official Selection for the Raindance Film Festival 2020, and is nominated for two awards - Outstanding Achievement in Audio and Best Narrative Experience - and has also been selected as part of IDFA 2020 - International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam.



DARKFIELD has so far welcomed 200000+ audience members globally and with DARKFIELD RADIO, will now reach even larger audiences worldwide in their homes. The Darkfield Radio App is powered by Wiretapper, and funded by the Arts Council for England. Previous DARKFIELD experiences SEANCE, FLIGHT and COMA, sited in shipping containers, originally premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and have since toured the UK and Australia.

DARKFIELD Radio is transmitting DOUBLE, VISITORS and ETERNAL every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday.

DOUBLE will broadcast at 20:00, VISITORS will broadcast at 21:00, ETERNAL will broadcast at 22:00

PLEASE BE AWARE SHOWS ARE 14+.

Experienced through the DARKFIELD RADIO app available for android and iphone.

http://www.darkfield.org/radio

Photo Credit: Alex Purcell

