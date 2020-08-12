Druid Will Release to Live Theatre With DRUIDGREGORY

The work includes six of Lady Gregory’s one-act plays.

Druid returns to live theatre in the magic fields, woods and gardens of Coole Park in a tribute to, and an animation of, the life and works of Galway's Augusta Lady Gregory.

Launched in the historic setting of her Coole Park home, DruidGregory, a Galway 2020 commission, will include six of Lady Gregory's one-act plays, performed by a company of 12 actors and musicians, and directed by Garry Hynes.

This will be followed by a barnstorming 14 venue, 4-week tour of Gregory's beloved county Galway, from Portumna to Glenamaddy, Ballinasloe to Clifden, and many more communities in between. The tour will include unique one-off outdoor performances at some of Galway's world-famous, historic sites such as Kylemore Abbey, Teach an Phiarsaigh and Ballyglunin Station.

Tony Award-winner Garry Hynes will direct the DruidGregory company which will include leading members of the Druid Ensemble, led by Tony Award-winner Marie Mullen playing Lady Gregory herself. The plays include The Rising of the Moon, Hyacinth Halvey, The Gaol Gate, The Workhouse Ward, McDonough's Wife and the revolutionary Cathleen ní Houlihan (written with WB Yeats). The project will also include some of her poetry and other writings, as well as music, dance, and the work of her great friend, the poet WB Yeats.

'Inspired by the landscape and the history of our beloved home in Galway, we have dreamt up something special for these times: DruidGregory.' said Artistic Director, Garry Hynes. 'Lady Gregory is one of those people of whom many have heard but few know much about. More than one hundred years ago, she was part of the development of an Irish literary and theatre culture that would express the richness of the Irish nation. This led to the founding of The Abbey Theatre and the subsequent creation of an indigenous Irish Theatre. On its foundation in 1975, Druid became part of that story.

Now, DruidGregory, a series of her one-act plays and a response to her life and times, will use music, dance, poetry and song to animate, and pay tribute to, the extraordinary spirit and influence of Augusta Lady Gregory."

Patricia Philbin, CEO, Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture said; "Druid is part of the life blood of Galway culture and theatre, and seeing this exciting production come to fruition, despite the challenges we are all facing is testament to their brilliance and resilience. Bringing world class theatre to local communities across Galway is reflective of everything we are trying to achieve, and we're excited to see it come to life."

Performed entirely outdoors and fully embracing all restrictions in place due to Covid-19, Druid will launch this ambitious project in the celebrated home of Lady Gregory, in a week-long series of performances amid the paths and parklands of Coole.

Additionally, as part of the Education and Community strand of the tour, DruidGregory will include one-off, outdoor performances of Galway writer Tom Murphy's first play, On the Outside (written with Noel O'Donoghue).

Tickets from €12 to €30 and on-sale from Friday 14 August.

Further details at druid.ie.

