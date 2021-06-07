Drag Superstar Sasha Velour's SMOKE & MIRRORS Will Tour The UK and Europe in 2022
Sasha Velour, will tour nine cities in the UK from 4 February until 17 February 2022.
Sasha Velour's theatrical drag spectacular "Smoke & Mirrors" is reborn and hitting the road again in 2022! It is announced today that the acclaimed one-queen show will return to Europe and the UK with 36 dates in 33 cities from January to March 2022, after its initial 17-city UK/EU run in 2020 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a global drag superstar, award-winning TV producer, and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, Sasha Velour continues to prove she's "one of the greatest show creators of our time" (Express and Star).
Sasha Velour, will tour nine cities in the UK from 4 February until 17 February 2022, including the legendary Hammersmith Apollo, as well as a mammoth 27 dates across Europe, kicking off in Helsinki on Thursday, 20 January.
There will also be an exclusive pre-sale on 9 June 2021 for tickets to the new shows at 9am which you can access if you sign up to the following link Sasha Velour's "Smoke & Mirrors" is the biggest ever one-queen drag show of its kind, the first theatrical drag spectacular to integrate a full lip sync narrative and tour the world at this scale. Over the course of a year, it was seen by over 35,000 people in 30 cities across three continents, featuring sold out performances at iconic theaters in New York, LA, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Auckland, Toronto, Vancouver and more, and is now going on the road, visiting more than 33 cities across Europe. Hailed as "a spellbinding tour de force" (Forbes), "Smoke & Mirrors" has pushed the boundaries of what drag can be, incorporating Velour's signature innovative use of video projection. "Smoke & Mirrors" has garnered support and praise from celebrities and artists who've attended the show including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, Hannah Hart, Anthony Rapp, Chella Man, Allie X, Dorian Electra, Alok Vaid Menon, Lypsinka, Patricia Field, and more, plus RuPaul's Drag Race alum Alyssa Edwards, Willam, Shea Coulee, Cheryl Hole, Peppermint, Nina West, Bob the Drag Queen, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Farrah Moan, Scarlet Envy, LaGanja Estranja, Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi and more.
Tickets for Sasha Velour's Smoke & Mirrors' UK tour go on general sale
Friday, 11 June 2021 at 9am here Sign up here for the exclusive pre-sale on 9 June 2021 for tickets to the new shows at 9am.
Tour Dates:
January
Thurs 20 HELSINKI, FINLAND Kulttuuritalo
Sat 22 STAVENGER, NORWAY Kuppelhallen
Mon 24 OSLO, NORWAY Folketeateret
Tues 25 STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN Gota Lejon
Wed 26 GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN Lorensbergsteatern
Thurs 27 MALMO, SWEDEN Slagthuset
Sat 29 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK Konserthuset
Mon 31 HAMBURG, GERMANY Laeiszhalle
Tues 01 AMSTERDAM, NL Amsterdam Theatre
Wed 02 AMSTERDAM, NL Amsterdam Theatre
Fri 04 BATH, UK The Forum
Sat 05 PLYMOUTH, UK Pavilions
Mon 07 NEWCASTLE, UK Tyne Theatre
Tues 08 LIVERPOOL, UK Grand Central
Thurs 10 EDINBURGH, UK Usher Hall
Fri 11 GLASGOW, UK Royal Concert Hall
Sat 12 BELFAST, UK Waterfront Hall
Mon 14 DUBLIN, IRELAND Olympia
Wed 16 MANCHESTER, UK Bridgewater Hall
Thurs 17 LONDON, UK Eventim Apollo
Sat 19 LILLE, FRANCE Theatre Sebastopol
Sun 20 BRUSSELS, BELGIUM Royal Circus
Mon 21 ANTWERP, BELGIUM Stadsschouwberg
Wed 23 COLOGNE, GERMANY Musical Dome
Fri 25 PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC Forum Karlin
Sun 27 VIENNA, AUSTRIA Gasometer
Mon 28 WARSAW, POLAND Palladium March
Wed 02 ZURICH, SWITZERLAND Volkshaus
Fri 04 BARCELONA, SPAIN Sala Barts
Sun 06 BORDEAUX, FRANCE Theatre Femina
Mon 07 NANTES, FRANCE Cite Des Congres
Wed 09 PARIS, FRANCE Folies Bergere
Thurs 10 PARIS, FRANCE Folies Bergere
Sun 13 LUXEMBOURG Rockhal
Mon 14 BERLIN, GERMANY Admiralsplast
Tues 15 BERLIN, GERMANY Admiralsplast