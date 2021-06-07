Drag Superstar Sasha Velour's SMOKE & MIRRORS Will Tour The UK and Europe in 2022

Sasha Velour's theatrical drag spectacular "Smoke & Mirrors" is reborn and hitting the road again in 2022! It is announced today that the acclaimed one-queen show will return to Europe and the UK with 36 dates in 33 cities from January to March 2022, after its initial 17-city UK/EU run in 2020 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a global drag superstar, award-winning TV producer, and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, Sasha Velour continues to prove she's "one of the greatest show creators of our time" (Express and Star).



Sasha Velour, will tour nine cities in the UK from 4 February until 17 February 2022, including the legendary Hammersmith Apollo, as well as a mammoth 27 dates across Europe, kicking off in Helsinki on Thursday, 20 January.

Sasha Velour's "Smoke & Mirrors" must be seen to be believed. At over 90 minutes, "Smoke & Mirrors" is a lip-synched autobiographical fantasy with captivating visuals and breathtaking surprises. Dreamed up and meticulously performed by Velour, every second of this iconic production remains heart-felt and unforgettable. The soundtrack spans from Judy Garland to Le Tigre, featurian Velourian classics like "So Emotional" ( Whitney Houston ) and "Cellophane" (Sia) Throughout, theatrical techniques are used to unmask deeper truths about gender, grief, fame, and community. This is a show dedicated to anyone who dares to live life "over the top!"

Sasha Velour says "The new 'Smoke & Mirrors' tour is gonna be everything and more! Lana's out, Britney's in...and we are going to Prague, bitches! This show always reminds me to celebrate rebirth and flexibility, so we took the surprised delays as an opportunity for growth. Can't wait to share this with you!"

Tickets go on general sale Friday, 11 June 2021 at 9am via http://bit.ly/SashaVelourTickets There will also be an exclusive pre-sale on 9 June 2021 for tickets to the new shows at 9am which you can access if you sign up to the following link

Sasha Velour's "Smoke & Mirrors" is the biggest ever one-queen drag show of its kind, the first theatrical drag spectacular to integrate a full lip sync narrative and tour the world at this scale. Over the course of a year, it was seen by over 35,000 people in 30 cities across three continents, featuring sold out performances at iconic theaters in New York, LA, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Auckland, Toronto, Vancouver and more, and is now going on the road, visiting more than 33 cities across Europe. Hailed as "a spellbinding tour de force" (Forbes), "Smoke & Mirrors" has pushed the boundaries of what drag can be, incorporating Velour's signature innovative use of video projection.

Sign up here for the exclusive pre-sale on 9 June 2021 for tickets to the new shows at 9am.

Tour Dates:

January

Thurs 20 HELSINKI, FINLAND Kulttuuritalo

Sat 22 STAVENGER, NORWAY Kuppelhallen

Mon 24 OSLO, NORWAY Folketeateret

Tues 25 STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN Gota Lejon

Wed 26 GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN Lorensbergsteatern

Thurs 27 MALMO, SWEDEN Slagthuset

Sat 29 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK Konserthuset

Mon 31 HAMBURG, GERMANY Laeiszhalle

Tues 01 AMSTERDAM, NL Amsterdam TheatreWed 02 AMSTERDAM, NL Amsterdam TheatreFri 04 BATH, UK The ForumSat 05 PLYMOUTH, UK PavilionsMon 07 NEWCASTLE, UK Tyne Theatre Tues 08 LIVERPOOL, UK Grand CentralThurs 10 EDINBURGH, UK Usher HallFri 11 GLASGOW, UK Royal Concert HallSat 12 BELFAST, UK Waterfront HallMon 14 DUBLIN, IRELAND OlympiaWed 16 MANCHESTER, UK Bridgewater HallThurs 17 LONDON, UK Eventim ApolloSat 19 LILLE, FRANCE Theatre SebastopolSun 20 BRUSSELS, BELGIUM Royal CircusMon 21 ANTWERP, BELGIUM StadsschouwbergWed 23 COLOGNE, GERMANY Musical DomeFri 25 PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC Forum KarlinSun 27 VIENNA, AUSTRIA GasometerMon 28 WARSAW, POLAND Palladium

Wed 02 ZURICH, SWITZERLAND VolkshausFri 04 BARCELONA, SPAIN Sala BartsSun 06 BORDEAUX, FRANCE Theatre FeminaMon 07 NANTES, FRANCE Cite Des CongresWed 09 PARIS, FRANCE Folies BergereThurs 10 PARIS, FRANCE Folies BergereSun 13 LUXEMBOURG RockhalMon 14 BERLIN, GERMANY AdmiralsplastTues 15 BERLIN, GERMANY Admiralsplast