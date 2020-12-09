Down Stage Write Presents A WHATSAPP TO THE CURIOUS

This Christmas, Down Stage Write theatre company are presenting five brand new seasonally spooky tales written by playwrights from Devon and Cornwall with a modern digital twist. All five plays will be presented on WhatsApp and can be enjoyed from the comfort of audience's homes anywhere in the world.

In the wake of Covid-19 the company, which works to develop and champion writers from the far South West, has turned to digital production for their next show. Inspired by the tradition established by MR James and Charles Dickens of telling ghost stories at Christmas each story will be told within a WhatsApp group using text messages, photos, links and voice messages.

The five writers Alex Robins, Mich Sanderson, Laura Horton, Jon Nash and Sam Parker are all established new voices in the region who have worked together on shows for Down Stage Write, Theatre Royal Plymouth and Plymouth Fringe.

"We wanted to still make a show this Christmas despite the uncertainty of Covid and have wanted to experiment with other ways of sharing new plays for a while from audio plays to posting one page plays to people. Telling stories on WhatsApp is a new challenge but one with lots of fun possibilities." - Jon Nash, Joint Artistic Director

"All the writers have their own style and have responded really creatively to the challenge to tell a ghost story on WhatsApp. There are chills, Christmas Carols, haunted dolls, ominous visitors and ghosts of all kinds. We hope people will turn the lights down, light a few candles sit back and enjoy a different take on this festive tradition." - Sam Parker, Joint Artistic-Director

Performances run 20, 21 and 22 December.

To book: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-whatsapp-to-the-curious-digital-ghost-stories-for-christmas-tickets-130167854557