Disco-Inspired TWELFTH NIGHT Will Come to Drayton Arm Theatre This September

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Shakespeare's comedy will get a retro revamp this autumn as Acting Gymnasium brings its disco-inspired production of Twelfth Night to Drayton Arms Theatre from 01 to 26 September.

Shakespeare meets Saturday Night Fever in this fresh adaptation of the classic comedy updated and reimagined to 1970's disco culture. Expect iconic music, fashion, dancing and maybe even some Kung-Fu!

Twelfth Night follows Viola, shipwrecked in Illyria and believing her twin brother Sebastian to be drowned, she disguises herself as a young man called Cesario to work for Duke Orsino and promptly falls in love with him. Orsino is in love with Countess Olivia and sends Cesario to win her heart on his behalf. Instead, Olivia falls head over heels for the disguised Viola, sparking a hilarious chain of mistaken identities, tangled romances and comic chaos in one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies.

This adaptation is presented by Acting Gymnasium, the renowned London-based professional development workshop and theatre company. It is directed by Gavin McAlinden (Gates of Gold, The Gigli concert , Porridge) who has directed more than 80 productions across the UK and Ireland, regularly recognised as Critics' Choice by publications including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, The Evening Standard and Time Out. Design is by Camille Godechoux and Lighting by Jonathan Simpson.

Gavin McAlinden, Director, said: “Twelfth Night is a timeless, hilarious comedy, and setting it in the vibrant world of 1970s disco felt like the perfect fit. It brings fresh energy, colour and celebration to a play that has always been about laughter, love and mistaken identities. I hope audiences leave with a smile on their face, a disco spring in their step, and a renewed appreciation of just how entertaining Shakespeare can be."

The cast who will reprise their roles are Charles Worthington, Helen Probert, Prilly Lee, Aryan Chavda and Molly Hockham.

Whether you're discovering Twelfth Night for the first time or returning to a familiar favourite, packed with sequins, flares and glitterballs this reimaged Shakespeare classic pairs razor-sharp wit with infectious disco anthems for an unforgettable night at the theatre.

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