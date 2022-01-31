Digital Theatre Adds PRIMO to its Streaming Platform

Digital Theatre - the original and largest digital platform for the arts, specialising in world-class theatre productions, is delighted to announce that, the 2004 National Theatre/Heritage Theatre performance of Primo is now available to all its subscribers.

Directed by the great Richard Wilson OBE and starring the late BAFTA-nominated Sir Antony Sher, this film is a digitised recording of the Royal National Theatre production of the play Primo and was adapted by Sher (himself from a Lithuanian Jewish family) from his memoir 'If This Is a Man' a celebrated work of non-fiction by Primo Levi first published in 1947. Adapting Levi's work became a long-standing passion project for Sher, which he describes in great detail in his book 'Primo Time'.

The play is performed as a monologue told as a memoir by an older Primo providing a first-hand account, looking back at his life as a prisoner in Auschwitz.

Set designer Hildegard Bechtler devised a symbolist set consisting of a single bare wall and a lone chair with variations in lighting and British composer, Jonathan Goldstein, was nominated for an Ivor Novelllo award for the score of the play.

Memorably Wilson and Sher travelled to Auschwitz whilst researching the play. Sher was confined in the back of a lorry and German actors were hired to shout out orders to him in order to give him some feel of the powerlessness and confusion Levi experienced during his incarceration.

Released to critical acclaim in 2004, this performance broke new ground in its expression and subject matter and is a work which still resonates powerfully today.

Sher, who was a bastion of international theatre, sadly passed away in December 2021.

Stuart Barr - GM of Digital Theatre's Consumer said "We are proud to be able to offer Primo to our subscribers, to expand the presence and availability of such an important piece of exploration into Jewish history. We're delighted that Primo will be given a platform on Digital Theatre, serving as an ongoing source of enlightenment and interest."

Primo is available from Friday 28th January to Digital Theatre subscribers at this link: https://www.digitaltheatre.com/watch/41413292

