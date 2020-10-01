Digital Extension Announced For The World Premiere of SUNNYMEAD COURT

Performances are until 3 October at The Actors Centre.

Defibrillator, in association with The Actors Centre, today announces a digital extension for the world première of Gemma Lawrence's sell-out, critically acclaimed new play Sunnymead Court - the playwright Gemma Lawrence plays Marie, and Remmie Milner plays Stella in this uplifting and heart-warming queer romance. The production, generously supported by Arts Council England and which is currently playing to capacity at The Actors Centre until 3 October, will be made available to stream on demand via actorscentre.co.uk/theatre/sunnymead-court, from 10am on 5 October - 11.59pm on 11 October.

From her balcony, Marie blasts out the same tune, every day at 11am. On hers, Stella tends to red geraniums bursting with colour and life.

Sometimes the hardest thing is to say hello.

After a chance encounter in a hailstorm, they start to embark on a new relationship conducted from the safety of their balconies. But when a flurry of miscommunication jeopardises their relationship, will they have the courage to make it work in a world that is changing faster than ever?

Box Office: https://www.actorscentre.co.uk/theatre/sunnymead-court

