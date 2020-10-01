Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Digital Extension Announced For The World Premiere of SUNNYMEAD COURT

Article Pixel

Performances are until 3 October at The Actors Centre.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Defibrillator, in association with The Actors Centre, today announces a digital extension for the world première of Gemma Lawrence's sell-out, critically acclaimed new play Sunnymead Court - the playwright Gemma Lawrence plays Marie, and Remmie Milner plays Stella in this uplifting and heart-warming queer romance. The production, generously supported by Arts Council England and which is currently playing to capacity at The Actors Centre until 3 October, will be made available to stream on demand via actorscentre.co.uk/theatre/sunnymead-court, from 10am on 5 October - 11.59pm on 11 October.

From her balcony, Marie blasts out the same tune, every day at 11am. On hers, Stella tends to red geraniums bursting with colour and life.

Sometimes the hardest thing is to say hello.

After a chance encounter in a hailstorm, they start to embark on a new relationship conducted from the safety of their balconies. But when a flurry of miscommunication jeopardises their relationship, will they have the courage to make it work in a world that is changing faster than ever?

Box Office: https://www.actorscentre.co.uk/theatre/sunnymead-court



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Peter Cincotti - Heart of the City at Birdland Jazz
  • 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!