Details Revealed For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at MAST Mayflower Studios

MAST Mayflower Studios has announced details for A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the third annual Christmas Youth Production which will feature a cast of 50 young people performing a new festive musical based on the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge - a classic from the past with the music of the present, and a cast for the future!

Teenage Ben sees rich Ebenezer Scrooge as a man to be admired, a role model, until he sees his story played out in front of him and realises the true meaning of happiness. Visiting Fezziwig’s Christmas party and Bob Cratchit’s humble home, Ben’s modern playlist blends the past with the present, and by following ghostly guidance our two heroes’ futures are changed along the way…

MAST’s Christmas Youth Production, a show created by the Mayflower MADE production arm, gives young people aged 11 – 18 years the opportunity to work together, rehearsing weekly over a 3-month period with a professional creative team, taking a show from the first read through to a run of performances over Christmas.

This year, over 180 young people were auditioned, before narrowing it down to the final cast of 51. New for 2023, the team piloted Outreach auditions, where the director and members of the engage team went out into local schools to facilitate a pre-audition workshop, inviting a number of people to join for the casting day.

As director Jacquelyn Ockwell explains, " It was great to go out to schools and meet young people who may not have found their way to MAST Mayflower Studios otherwise and having cast some of the leading roles as a result of these Outreach Auditions. The level of enthusiasm and skills we found in Southampton is really exciting.”

Alongside Jacquelyn, the professional creative team are choreographer Aimee Leigh, Musical Director Teddy Clements, lighting designer Mark Dymock and musical supervisor and sound designer Simon Slater.

A Christmas Carol is the third MAST Mayflower Studios Christmas Youth Production, following Peter Pan: An Awfully Big Musical Adventure in 2021, and Alice – A Musical Adventure in Wonderland in 2022. This year, there have been further development opportunities created, offering Assistant Choreographer and Stage management roles to people looking to progress their careers in the industry.

MAST Mayflower Studios is funded by Arts Council England and Southampton City Council who play a paramount role in supporting, preserving and maintaining the new venue, so they can provide inspiring arts experiences in the community.