Performances take place Wednesday 2 December 2020 - Saturday 2 January 2021.

Derby Theatre will present The Little Mermaid, Wednesday 2 December 2020 - Saturday 2 January 2021.

Far below the crashing waves of the ocean's surface, and into its deepest depths, is where our story begins. The Little Mermaid finds herself out of her depth as she battles with storms and witches to find her one true love.

The Little Mermaid weaves a magical tale of love, loss and adventure where two fish characters take us on a journey with the ever-curious little mermaid, who is enthralled with the unknown world above the sea and the humans that inhabit it. The Little Mermaid longs to leave her beautiful world and chase happiness as a human... but transformation and love come at a price.

Directed by Sarah Brigham and from the amazingly talented creative team who have produced many much-loved Derby Theatre Christmas shows, this enchanting story promises to be a theatrical experience that will thrill children and adults alike.

The Little Mermaid is based on the original production by Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Learn more at https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk/the-little-mermaid-christmas-2020.

