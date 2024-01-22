Deluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentine's Day

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive dining phenomenon, will be holding a special Valentine's Day Deluxe Night on 14 February 2024 at the President Hotel, the show's West End home.

Mingle with the upper echelons of society this Valentine's Day as Basil, Sybil, and Manuel host an evening of fine dining and romance, woven seamlessly into their signature chaos! Enter into a world of deluxe indulgence, unparalleled sophistication, and delectable cuisine where the unexpected becomes extraordinary during 2-hours and 3-courses of pure romance and mayhem. This isn't just another night out - it's a deluxe experience where the BBC's iconic characters take centre stage, ensuring every moment is filled with elegance and charm... what could possibly go wrong?!

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy. The Deluxe Night menu has also been confirmed: starting with a delicious Hearty Valentines Jerusalem artichoke and chantenay carrot soup, and for mains, diners have a choice of Pan-Fried duck breast accompanied by fondant potato, buttered spinach, spiced plum chutney with a vegetarian option of sweet potato & chickpea loaf accompanied by tender stem broccoli, chantenay carrots, veganesca sauce and finish with a tasty petit four dessert. Guests will also receive a choice of welcome drink - house Prosecco, Wine, Beer or Soft Drink. Tickets are priced at £90.

Producer Jared Harford said, "we are over the moon to be announcing our first special Deluxe Night next month on Valentine's Day - this will be the first of a series we've got planned for the future of the show. And I'm quite sure that guests will benefit from being in the presence of Basil and Sybil's special brand of romance..."

When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen - because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a '70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.

Expect the unexpected!

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 43 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK. A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience is now the longest running immersive production, the longest running Fawlty Towers production in the West End and the longest running show based on a TV series in the West End. It is also the longest-running Fawlty Towers production of ANY KIND running worldwide.

Demand for tickets continues to grow both for the West End production at the President Hotel in Bloomsbury - a recent extension means there is now availability until Click Here.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.

Tickets are now on sale via www.faultytowersdining.com