Declan Bennett Presents BOY OUT THE CITY As Part of Edinburgh Fringe, 3 – 27 August

A raw autobiographical play exploring toxic masculinity, homophobia and mental health.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Declan Bennett presents BOY OUT THE CITY as part of Edinburgh Fringe, 3 – 27 August at Underbelly, Big Belly. Written by Declan Bennett and directed by Nancy Sullivan

Created out of writing from his own private journals, Declan Bennett (EastEnder's Charlie Cotton) reflects on surviving the streets of Coventry in a NAF NAF jacket, discovering the Gay scene in 90s Soho, and confronting his Catholic school days. After moving out of London to wait out the final months of the pandemic initially with his boyfriend, Declan unexpectedly finds himself alone in the Oxfordshire countryside. In his isolation, he is forced to face the demons of his past on a messy journey through the turbulent world of toxic masculinity, homophobia, and men's mental health. From the lonely aisles of Hobbycraft to the bright lights of New York city, this is the story of a man in desperate search of identity when confronted with sudden unexpected solitude.  

Declan Bennett said, “Unexpectedly finding myself alone and isolated in an unfamiliar environment was sort of funny at first. I loved the randomness of it all. But as winter kicked in and the wine started to flow a little earlier each day I left myself wide open to some unfinished business in my head.  Without any armour or distractions to protect me, some hilarious trips to Hobbycraft and the abysmal yet comedy Christmas that year, I tried to stay curious and creative to all the stuff surfacing in my mind and without realising, Boy Out The City fell out of me and onto the page. 

“Boy Out The City is my first play, and, like me, it's a work in progress and my wonderful friend, director and dramaturg, Nancy Sullivan, is helping me create a brave slice of magic. I'm also very grateful to my Producer, Lauren Reed, and to Paul Taylor-Mills for believing in me and pushing this project forward." 

Declan Bennett is an actor, songwriter and playwright having gained prominence as a member of the 1999 band Point Break before going on to perform in the West End, Broadway, and national and international tours, as well as a plethora of television and film roles including Charlie Cotton in EastEnders and Jonathan in recent detective drama The Long Call. Bennett's previous work as in theatre includes Boy George's Taboo (2002, West End), Rent (2006 – 2007, United States tour, 2007 – 2008, Broadway), Once (2013, West End), Jesus Christ Superstar (2016, Open Air Theatre Regents Park) and Moulin Rouge! (2022, Broadway). Boy Out The City premiered in 2021 at Westival Music and Arts Festival followed by a London premiere at the Turbine Theatre.  

Running Time: 60 minutes | Suitable for ages 16+ 

Content Warning: Contains distressing themes, strobe lighting, strong language/swearing 

 

Developed and directed by Nancy Sullivan Written and performed by Declan Bennett 

Produced by Lauren Reed  

Listings information 

Underbelly Cowgate, Big Belly Venue 61, 66 Cowgate, EH1 1JX 

3 – 27 Aug (not 14 & 21), 15.30 – 16.30 

Previews 3 – 4 Aug: £8 (£7 concs) 

5 – 27 £12.50 price (£11.50 concs) 

underbellyedinburgh.co.uk | 0131 510 0395




