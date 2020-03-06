Declan Bennett and Lucy O'Byrne Announced for 'It Might As Well Be Swing'

London's smoothest late night show has arrived at the Boulevard Theatre. It Might As Well Be Swing is a new regular event in which stars of the West End will join a live 6-piece swing band to perform chart hits and musical theatre favourites as you've never heard them before.

In the series' first edition on Thursday 2 April, Declan Bennett (Once, Jesus Christ Superstar, Eastenders) and Lucy O'Byrne (Les Misérables, Evita, The Sound of Music) will be the guest vocalists. They are joined by the 6-piece It Might As Well Be Swing band, led by Andrew Linnie (The Commitments).

If you have ever wondered whether Rihanna could swing or what would happen if Bublé met Broadway, then this is your chance.

Bennett rose to stardom in the original production of Rent on Broadway, while O'Byrne has carved out an enviable stage career after making it all the way to the final of BBC's The Voice in 2015.

The series is taking place at Soho's stunning new Boulevard Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at boulevardtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/it-might-as-well-be-swing/

Thursday 2 April, 10.30pm

Tickets £15

Book now: boulevardtheatre.co.uk





