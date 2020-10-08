David Hendon's Critically Acclaimed Play, BANANA CRABTREE SIMON Comes to Guildford

The play will play the Back Room of the Star Inn, Quarry Street, Guildford from Thursday 12 – Saturday 14 November 2020.

David Hendon's critically acclaimed one-man play Banana Crabtree Simon, exploring one man's struggle with early onset dementia and the way it affects those around him, will play the Back Room of the Star Inn, Quarry Street, Guildford from Thursday 12 - Saturday 14 November 2020.

Directed by Dan Phillips and starring CJ de Mooi as Alan, this emotional and honest piece of theatre is based on a subject that touches so many lives.

CJ de Mooi, whose previous acting credits include The Lonely Walk Home, The Taming of the Shrew, The Renata Road, International Stud, Safe Sex and On Tidy Endings, said: "As I was reading David Hendon's script for Banana Crabtree Simon, it was clear he had written something unique. I was so excited to be cast as Alan but also nervous because of the immense responsibility! Guildford has always been very special to me so I'm delighted to bring this play, the best I've ever performed in, to the wonderful Fringe."

Banana Crabtree Simon is written by renowned playwright and snooker commentator David Hendon (The D-List, Eyes to the Wind, Home Time), a finalist in the Kenneth Branagh Drama Writing Awards. It was first performed at the Drayton Arms in March 2018, receiving 5-star reviews and Offie Award (Off West End Theatre Award) nominations for Best New Play and Best Actor. This is a rare chance to catch the production again.

The play is directed by Dan Phillips whose previous credits include Jekyll and Hyde (German tour), The View from Nowhere (The Park Theatre, London), April in Paris (The English Theatre, Hamburg), Something Something Lazarus (The King's Head Theatre, London) and Safe Sex/On Tidy Endings (Tristan Bates Theatre, London).

The Back Room of the Star Inn will be operating at a reduced capacity to allow for social distancing measures, and face coverings will be mandatory. For full details of health and safety measures in place, visit the Guildford Fringe website (www.GuildfordFringe.com).

To book tickets for Banana Crabtree Simon, call the Box Office on 01483 361101 or visit the Guildford Fringe website https://www.guildfordfringe.com/events-archive/banana-crabtree-simon/. Performance time: 8pm. Tickets: £15. Running time: approx. 1 hour (no interval).

