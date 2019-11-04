David Baddiel Will Return To Swindon's Wyvern Theatre With His Brand-New Show

Following his five-star, Olivier Award-nominated, hit one-man show, My Family: Not The Sitcom, David Baddiel returns to the stage with a brand new one-man show, Trolls: Not The Dolls and he's heading to Swindon's Wyvern Theatre next April. And, with tickets starting to sell-out fast, now's the time to book your tickets.

Trolls: the terrible people who spend all day insulting and abusing strangers for no other reason than to fill the huge gaps in their souls. There is a common wisdom about how to deal with trolls: don't, for goodness sake, encourage these people by replying to them.

It's a good law. And it's one that David Baddiel has consistently broken; because David has always seen trolls as hecklers, and if a comedian gets heckled, it is their duty not to ignore the heckler, but to wittily put them down. Over the years, David has spent a lot of time doing this, which has led him to think that there might be a show in it: a show that would say something about how we live now.

David has stories to tell, of the dark, terrible and hysterically absurd cyber-paths that interacting with trolls has led him down. Come with him on this comedy journey into our culture's most dank virtual underground. You will come back safe, more able to deflect your own trolls, and only a little bit soiled.

David Baddiel will bring Trolls: Not The Dolls to the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon on Saturday 4 April at 7.30pm. Book tickets today at swindontheatres.co.uk or by calling the Ticket Office on 01793 524 481.





