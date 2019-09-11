Dave Gorman Brings His New Show 'With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint' To Worthing

Dave Gorman, the man behind Dave TV's hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure, is back on the road with a brand new live show, With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint. The hilarious show will be at the Pavilion Theatre on Thursday 24 October, at 8pm.



As the title suggests, he's bringing his laptop and projector screen with him so expect the 'King of Powerpoint comedy' (Guardian) to have more detailed analysis of those parts of life you've never stopped to think about before. Hey, not all heroes wear capes.



With a distinctive style of storytelling, Dave Gorman is one of the most unique, original and exciting comedy minds that the UK has produced. Not only is he one of the biggest contemporary comedians and sharpest raconteurs but he is also a hugely successful author. The 5th series of his show Dave Gorman: Modern Life is Goodish (Dave) finished airing in December 2017 and was yet another spectacular ratings success. He has made numerous TV appearances including The Late Show With David Letterman (CBS), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Frank Skinner Show (ITV1), Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC Two). While his books Are You Dave Gorman? and Dave Gorman's Googlewhack Adventure, that climbed to number one in the Sunday Times non-fiction Bestsellers List in 2004.



Dave Gorman will be supported by Nick Doody. Nick Doody has been performing comedy since the 90s when, as a student, he got off to a pretty good start by supporting the legendary Bill Hicks, at Bill's request. Since then he has performed all over the world and appeared on various radio and TV shows, and is also much in demand as a writer. He has penned jokes for Joan Rivers and Lenny Henry. He was also the creator and head writer of Bigipedia, a critically acclaimed Radio 4 show broadcast in 2009 and 2011. In 2006, Nick performed his first solo Edinburgh Festival show, Before He Kills Again. The show received rave reviews and sold out for the whole festival, leading to a run at the Soho Theatre. Since then, Nick has written and performed another six solo hours of stand-up, including the most honest title ever to appear on a poster, Look At This Massive Picture Of My Face.



Tickets for Dave Gorman: With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint are available from £29 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You