Dartington Presents an Alternative Christmas Production By Reckless Sleepers

Dartington Live will present A Long Long Time, their 2019 winter production from the internationally renowned theatre group Reckless Sleepers.

Following the success of Reckless Sleepers Unicorn Theatre production It's Hot It's Not at Dartington in October, Reckless Sleepers have been invited to devise a new theatre production for all the family, commissioned especially for Dartington and created on site. The end result promises to be an intergalactic theatrical ride through the night sky.

The performance will take kids and their families to space and back, surveying the imaginary delights of the zodiac, from wandering giants to bears, sisters, birds, fantastical creatures, gods, monsters and more. The festive set, which Reckless Sleepers will design and build will take the form of a giant advent calendar where behind each door a different tale lies.

Reckless Sleepers has impressed audiences of various ages around the world for more than 30 years with their unique, critically-acclaimed brand of visual arts, dance and contemporary performance. They create original theatre and installation pieces for theatres, galleries and museums. It's Hot It's Not at Dartington, produced by The Unicorn Theatre received exceptional feedback and reviews, with viewers describing it as 'charming', 'adventurous' and 'ingenious'. The Unicorn is the UK's leading theatre for young audiences, producing an eclectic and surprising programme of work year-round for children.

"We are so excited to be working with Reckless Sleepers on creating a new piece of family performance this Winter. Having recently programmed It's Hot It's Not I was blown away by the audience reaction, from babies to Grandparents, people were inspired by the creativity and layers of imaginative and beautiful performance. Unique, creative and stunning performance for young people and their adults is hard to find and we are incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to work with Reckless Sleepers on creating a new performance piece to fill this gap." - Becca Gill, Dartington Live Art Programme Manager

Dartington's past Christmas performances have been hugely successful, with last year's Bedtime Stories from Upswing and 2017's Girl With the Iron Claws from The Wrong Crowd both receiving critical acclaim and five star reviews.

A Long Long Time is suitable for all ages. Performances are at 11am or 3pm. Running time 50minutes.

Tickets can be bought here: https://www.dartington.org/event/a-long-long-time.





