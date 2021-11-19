Darlington Hippodrome To Receive £198,461 From Third Round Of The Government's Culture Recovery Fund

Darlington Hippodrome is among 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund.

The funding will support the theatre to cover the loss of income caused by an anticipated reduction in attendance at the Hippodrome during the November 2021 to January 2022 period. Staff salaries and theatre overheads will all be supported by the funding. It is hoped that audience attendance will begin to increase by February, supporting the long term sustainability of the theatre once the funding comes to an end.

More than £100 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country including Darlington Hippodrome in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

The third round of funding will support organisations from all corners of the sector as they deal with ongoing re-opeing challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

£1.2 billion has already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.





Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said:

"Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they're from.

"Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people."

Heather Tarran-Jones, the Hippodrome's Director of Programming and Development, said:

"We are delighted to receive news of this third Arts Council England grant. The last eighteen months has been a challenging time for the sector and we are very grateful to receive support from central government, administered through ACE, as part of the Culture Recovery Fund to protect the UK's culture and heritage sectors from the economic impacts of Covid-19.

"We are coming to the end of a difficult journey and this funding will assist in the transition back to a sustainable business model. We are experiencing the gradual return of our fantastic audiences purchasing tickets for current and future shows, helping to breathe life and energy back into the Hippodrome and welcoming the return of live entertainment."

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said:

"This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health. It's a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives".