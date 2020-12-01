Darlington Hippodrome Staff Support Hospice Santa Fun Run

Several energetic staff members from Darlington Hippodrome will be putting their best foot forward in full Santa costume to run in this year's St Teresa's Hospice virtual 5k Santa Fun Run on Sunday 6 December.

At this time of the year the staff at the theatre would be making preparations to welcome thousands of local families to the annual Darlington Hippodrome festive pantomime during which audiences would be encouraged to drop some loose change into collection buckets to help raise much needed funds to ensure the Hospice can reach their required £1m annual running costs.

Sadly the Hippodrome pantomime has had to be postponed due to the Covid 19 outbreak so staff at the theatre have set up a Just Giving page for people to sponsor the Hippodrome team on their run to make sure the Hospice do not lose out this winter.

In previous years hundreds of Hospice supporters have gathered together to take part in the Santa Fun Run. However, in accordance with Covid guidelines, this year St Teresa's is asking people to take part individually or in their family bubble groups all across the town on Sunday 6 December.

Councillor Andy Keir said "It was so disappointing to hear that this year's festive family pantomime had to be postponed but I am so thankful to the staff at the Hippodrome who will be joining the Santa run to help raise much needed funds for St Teresa's Hospice who offer such a valuable service to the people of Darlington and the wider community."

To donate to the Darlington Hippodrome running team please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darlington-hippodrome-santarun

To enter the run yourself please visit www.darlingtonhospice.org.uk

