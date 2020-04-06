Darlington Hippodrome Select Darlington Samaritans As Charity Partner and Launch Crowdfunding Page

Darlington Hippodrome has announced that the Hippodrome staff selected Darlington Samaritans as their new annual charity partner.

Samaritans is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with over 200 branches across the UK and Ireland. Every year Samaritans answer more than 5 million calls for help through their unique 24 hour listening service. Demand for the service is growing with Samaritans responding to a call for help every 6 seconds.

Through the partnership, Darlington Hippodrome will help support Darlington Samaritans' services through various fundraising activities.

Darlington Hippodrome has launched an online crowdfunding page to allow individuals to show their support for Darlington Samaritans and find out more about the services they provide.

The crowdfunding page can be accessed at : https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DarlingtonHippodrome

For full information on Darlington Hippodrome visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





