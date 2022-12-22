Darlington Hippodrome Pantomime Cast Launch New Pirate Playground in Support of Family Help

Cast members of Darlington Hippodrome's smash hit production The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan helped launch a new pirate themed playground in support of Family Help in Darlington.

When Family Help moved into their purpose-built refuge back in 2003, it was considered state of the art... now, almost twenty years later, it is well-used and in need of renovation.

Family Help accommodates around 60 women and 100 children every year, which means that since 2003 almost 2,000 children have resided in Darlington's refuge.

The playground has been thoroughly enjoyed over the years and has been an indispensable source of respite and joy for the families staying in refuge, however, years of inevitable wear and tear meant that the current playground had to be decommissioned and replaced with new equipment.

Together with invaluable advice from the younger residents, the charity devised grand plans for a new playground with nautical-themed climbing frame, swings, slide and pirate ship complete with plank, to submerge the children in an under-the-sea adventure every time they go out to play.

With a total cost of £65K, finding funding for this project was not plain sailing... A total of over 15 different funding sources made up the pot of gold needed to complete this project.

Anna Caygill, Service Manager for Family Help, said, "When it comes to raising children, they say it takes a village, and completing this project would not have been possible without the incredible support from local businesses, community groups and members of the public. On behalf of all current and future residents, we would like to say a huge thank you to all involved in bringing this project to life."

Audiences should hook their tickets now. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan runs until Saturday 31 December at Darlington Hippodrome.

