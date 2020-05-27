Darlington Hippodrome On The Lookout For Budding Artists

Darlington Hippodrome is on the lookout for talented young artists to submit works of art to decorate theatre windows.

Darlington Hippodrome is asking for young artists to submit creative and inspiring works of art to be displayed in the theatre windows while the venue is closed during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Artists are encouraged to let their imaginations run free to create a picture of the theatre, or a colourful rainbow in support of the NHS and Key Workers, or perhaps a picture of a favourite pantomime... the possibilities are endless, pictures just need to be colourful, fun and exciting.

Councillor Andy Keir said "We all need a bit of colour in our lives and this is a great opportunity for young people to express their creativity and brighten up the windows of Darlington Hippodrome."

Pictures should be A4 in size - landscape or portrait. Finished works can be posted to Darlington Hippodrome, Parkgate, Darlington DL1 1RR

