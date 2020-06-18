Darlington Hippodrome Announces Summer Solstice Sale

To mark the summer solstice, Darlington Hippodrome is offering tickets for a variety of shows at just £20* during daylight hours on Saturday 20 June.

Councillor Andy Keir says "This week we've seen the town centre come alive as shops have re-opened. It's been a tremendous step forward, and now we are looking towards the resurgence of the hospitality, leisure and tourism sectors. I can't wait to visit the theatre and experience the buzz of a live performance, and I'm spoilt for choice for shows to watch in 2021 and beyond."

Darlington Hippodrome's Sales and Marketing Manager Rebecca Howarth says "Traditionally, the summer solstice has been celebrated as a time of new beginnings. As restrictions start to ease, and life feels a little more normal, we can begin to look to the future. We know, however, that these are uncertain times, so we want customers to know that if they book for any show, and it's postponed, or they're unable to attend for any reason, then they are entitled to a full refund."

The summer solstice sale includes the following productions: Anything For Love, By The Waters of Liverpool, Islands In The Stream, Radio Ga Ga, Kate Rusby, Walk Right Back and Strictly Ballroom.

To take advantage of this flash sale, book online at www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk using the code SOLSTICE between sunrise at 4.43am and sunset at 9.21pm on Saturday 20 June.

*Includes a £2 restoration levy

