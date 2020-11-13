Danielle Tarento Presents CHRISTMAS LIVE AT CHARING CROSS
Check out the full lineup here!
Alongside the previously announced 'The Elf Who Was Scared of Christmas', Danielle Tarento presents 'Christmas LIVE at Charing Cross', a season of fabulous festive treats featuring a host of stars.
Tuesday 15 December at 7pm - Benjamin Scheuer in Concert
American singer-songwriter and guitarist Benjamin Scheuer performs a brand new solo set, including songs from his Drama Desk Award-winning show 'The Lion', and from his forthcoming album for Parlophone (UK) & Atlantic/Canvasback(USA.)Featuring special guest Max Alexander Taylor. Watch the music video for Benjamin's new song, 'Lafayette Square', which he will be performing at the concert, here: https://benjaminscheuer.lnk.to/LafayetteSquareFA
Monday 21 - Wednesday 23 December at 7pm - A Very Movie Christmas
A Musical Holiday Celebration with Trevor Dion Nicholas and Guests Celebrate this Christmas with music from the classic films we love to watch every holiday season, featuring songs from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 'Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' and many more. Bring the festive spirit from your screen, live to the London stage as Trevor Dion Nicholas, a three-piece rock band and some very special guests electrify your Christmas in a concert event not to be missed!
Monday 28 December at 7pm - Emma Hatton - Songbird
Known and loved by thousands worldwide for her portrayal of iconic characters such as Elphaba and Eva Peron in the West End productions of 'Wicked' and 'Evita', Emma Hatton presents her sellout show 'Songbird', a celebration of Eva Cassidy, whose stirring and emotional interpretation of iconic songs coupled with her untimely death at the young age of 33 touched the world. Audiences can look forward to stunning arrangements of Eva's songbook, including 'Fields of Gold', 'Over the Rainbow' and of course, 'Songbird', in a way only Emma can deliver - with warmth, fragility and heart.
Tuesday 29 December at 7pm - Mr and Mrs Price's Holiday Special
Join newlyweds Stuart Matthew Price and Heather Lundstedt for a festive celebration of song, stories and survival. Whether you love Broadway, Opera, Pop or Swing, these critically acclaimed artists offer something for everyone as they share their journey through 2020 with a sprinkle of holiday cheer.
Wednesday 30 December at 2pm - Shaza Sings Liza
"The command and presence of a seasoned veteran" Before creating the role of Sloane in Jim Steinman's 'Bat Out Of Hell', Sharon Sexton was most recognised for her award winning portrayal of Liza Minnelli in a one-woman play that toured extensivelythroughout the UK & Europe, enjoying great success and many nominations and wins on the UK fringe circuit. Sexton will step back into Minnelli's shoes for this very special concert. Featuring a host of anecdotes, memories and hits from musical legends such as Sondheim, Kander and Ebb and Charles Aznavour, this promises to be an unmissable afternoon for Sexton and Minnelli fans alike!
Wednesday 30 December at 7pm - Farewell 2020 with Sexton & Fowler
Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton met when cast as Falco and Sloane in Jim Steinman's 'Bat Out Of Hell', which they have performed in Manchester, London and Toronto. Join these West End performers as they musically recap their way through what has been a rollercoaster of a year and take you on a journey filled with "the heart, vocals and chemistry that they are so loved for" (Rewritethistory)