Daniel Curtis and Laura Coyne Present New Online Musical STOP THE SHOW

'Stop the Show' is a new online musical with music by composers Daniel Curtis and Laura Coyne. The musical is produced by Hundred Acre Productions, Gregory George, and Daniel Curtis. The show is set in a theatre and is to be filmed on location at the Kenneth More Theatre in London this coming weekend.

The creative team features Director Fraser Stainton, Art and Creative Director Gregory George, Choreography by Georgia Benson, Musical Direction by Daniel Curtis, Director of Picture Dishad Hussain from iMotion Media and Lighting by Stephen Barrows and Ben Ward.

Casting is as follows, Adrianne Langley, Abbey Addams (Kinky Boots), Allie Daniel (Rent), Sasha Latoya (Little Shop of Horrors), Leah Louvaine, Megan Carole, Ross Harmon (Mamma Mia), Samantha Ivey (Sweeney Todd), Danielle Kassaraté (The Color Purple), Callum Balmforth, Kayla Bright, Karl Greenwood (Blood Brothers) with an Ensemble from the Redbridge Drama and Dance Course.

The story follows the paths of two musical theatre actresses, at two very different stages in their careers, as they audition for the leading role in the new hit musical, The Green Queen. But which one of them will take to the stage in the end? Only time will tell. The book is written by 2020 Musical Theatre graduate, Gregory George.

Taking on the lead role of Amelia Parker is Adrianne Langley who graduated from London Studio Centre in 2020, since graduating Adrianne has been involved in various online concerts and events and is making her professional debut in a show that sits very close to our story as performers.

Daniel Curtis said 'It brings us great joy to be able to announce this musical and introduce the World to some incredible emerging artist, alongside some incredible established performers. It has been the most difficult time for us all in the industry and we are delighted to be creating something and we will be releasing it very soon.'

Stop the Show will be available to stream from the Kenneth More Theatre website later this spring.

For more information visit: https://visionrcl.org.uk/centre/kenneth-more-theatre/