Dance Umbrella Appoints Tania Wilmer As New Executive Director

Dance Umbrella, London's leading festival of international dance, has today announced that Tania Wilmer has been appointed as Executive Director.

An experienced leader in the cultural sector, Tania was most recently CEO of Stratford Circus Arts Centre where she has programmed ambitious and imaginative work by leading artists and companies such as Punchdrunk, Inua Ellams, Fevered Sleep and Akram Khan's first works for young audiences. Under Tania's realm the organisation has built a reputation for its inclusive and participatory ethos and commitment to supporting emerging talent. She has previously worked for Arts Council England, Sadler's Wells and the British Council.

Tania will work closely with Dance Umbrella Artistic Director and Chief Executive Emma Gladstone to bring the very best choreography from around the world to London every October for Dance Umbrella's international festival. She will also support Dance Umbrella's year-round digital projects, creative learning schemes and professional development programmes.

Tania Wilmer said: 'I am thrilled to be joining the Dance Umbrella team. I have long admired Emma's artistic vision for the festival. Her commitment to diversity and her drive to make dance an art form that is widely experienced and enjoyed resonates deeply with my values.'

Emma Gladstone said: 'In such changing and challenging times it is great to know Tania will be joining our team. She brings with her wisdom, knowledge and experience of the arts both on the ground reaching local audiences, and on the level of strategy and wider organisational governance alongside much more. I am truly delighted to welcome her to Dance Umbrella.'





