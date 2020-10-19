Dance Reading Announces A New Digital Dance Festival For Reading

The festival takes place from 18-22 November.

Dance Reading is taking its annual festival online next month, with a packed programme of workshops, live performances, film screenings and family fun.

Award-winning, internationally renowned companies like Uchenna Dance, Fevered Sleep and Upswing feature alongside local performers and community events, as Dance Reading delivers an exciting and innovative online programme. In acknowledgement of the tough times faced by so many this year and as part of Dance Reading's desire to make the festival as accessible as possible, all the events are either free or pay-what-you-can. The festival takes place from 18-22 November.

November is dance month so this is the perfect time to get moving, dance your blues away with African grooves from the award winning Uchenna Dance, laugh out loud with one woman's teenage love affair with Jason Donovan and celebrate strength and beauty with The Head Wrap Diaries.

For your family, get your groove on with booty shaking Disco Boppers, with disco, funk and soul classics live DJed in to your living room and when the little ones are worn out, explore the sparkling world of Brilliant, a beautiful dance film for 3-8 year olds about the magical moment just before you fall asleep.

Festival producer Liz Allum said: "It's tough times, for the arts sector, for performers, and for all of us. We know that dancing lifts our spirits, and we want to make sure everyone can access the energy and positivity of dance in their homes."

For dance professionals there are also networking events, professional classes as well as training in mental health first aid. A massive showcase of Reading's incredible and diverse dancers and dance schools will also take centre stage, celebrating hundreds of young people and their achievements even during lockdown.

Join Dance Reading for this fantastic celebration of dance and movement. There really is something for everyone in their programme. Tickets are on sale now! For tickets and full listings of these events go to www.dancereading.com

