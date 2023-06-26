Dance Artist Lewys Holt Takes On Everyday Phrases At The Camden Fringe Festival

Dance artist Lewys Holt is bringing his hit show Phrases to the Camden Fringe Festival on 11th-13th August at the Hen & Chickens Theatre in London, a one-man dance, multimedia and spoken word performance exploring the anxiety and confusion in language and miscommunication.

Phrases can be complicated, nonsensical and misleading and yet, somehow, we all know what they mean. Or do we? Phrases hilariously examines what would happen if we took common phrases literally, mixing contemporary dance with comedy to look at the circles and binds we create for ourselves through words.

His dance-comedy has been branded as "both delightfully and disconcertingly bizarre", with hit shows at Summerhall at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Camden People's Theatre, dance artist Lewys Holt now brings his timely show about communication and miscommunication to London.

Holt said: ' I think this show speaks to the webs that we can all get stuck in, in our heads when we're deprived of connection with others. There's a lot that's tragic about that but there's also a lot that's funny about it as well. Phrases has always been about forming solidarity with lonely and/or anxious people and I hope that the people who might need some of that get to see it'.

For fans of alternative comedians like Stewart Lee, Tim Key and Jordan Brookes and contemporary dance and theatre such as Lost Dog and Forced Entertainment, Holt's visceral show is an interdisciplinary delight that will bring dance and comedy lovers together.