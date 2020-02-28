DREAMGIRLS UK Tour Announces More Venues Announced

Further venues and dates have been announced for Dreamgirls' first ever UK tour. Following on from performances in 2020 in Bristol, Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Birmingham, Dreamgirls will continue to tour in 2021 to Sunderland, Hull, Nottingham, Liverpool, Norwich, Canterbury and Leeds.

Featuring the classic songs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only', this sensational, multi-award winning new production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End Premiere in December 2016 at London's Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

In 2006, Dreamgirls was adapted into an Oscar winning motion picture starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Casting for the Dreamgirls UK tour will be announced soon. This award winning production is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set and Costume Design by Tim Hatley, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker, Hair Design by Josh Marquette and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.

With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, with Additional Material by Willie Reale, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett, opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards. The original cast recording won two Grammy Awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.'

The Original London Cast Recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The UK Tour of Dreamgirls is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Griffin Dohr, Adam Blanshay Productions in association with 1001 Nights Productions, Eighth Sea Incorporated, Glass Half Full Productions.

Tour Dates

Saturday 12 September - Saturday 3 October 2020

Bristol Hippodrome

St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ

0844 871 3012 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

Tuesday 6 - Saturday 17 October 2020

Milton Keynes Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

0844 871 7652 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

Tuesday 27 October - Saturday 7 November 2020

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL

0844 856 1111 | www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/

Tuesday 10 - Saturday 21 November 2020

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

01224 641122 | www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/

Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 5 December 2020

Edinburgh Playhouse

18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA

0844 871 3014 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

Tuesday 8 December - Saturday 2 January 2021

The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS

0844 871 3011 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

Tuesday 12 - Saturday 23 January 2021

Sunderland Empire

4-5 High Street West, Sunderland SR1 3EX

0844 871 3022 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

On sale soon

Tuesday 26 January - Saturday 6 February 2021

Hull New Theatre

Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF

01482 300 306 | www.hulltheatres.co.uk

On sale: Friday 6 March 2020

Tuesday 9 - Saturday 20 February 2021

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

0115 989 5555 | www.trch.co.uk

On sale: Friday 6 March 2020

Tuesday 23 February - Saturday 6 March 2021

Liverpool Empire

Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE

0844 871 3017 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

On sale soon

Tuesday 16 - Saturday 27 March 2021

Norwich Theatre Royal

Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL

01603 630000 | www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

On sale soon

Tuesday 30 March - Saturday 10 April 2021

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

01227 787787 | www.marlowetheatre.com

On sale: Wednesday 25 March 2020

Tuesday 13 April - Saturday 1 May 2021

Leeds Grand Theatre

46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

0844 848 2700 | www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

On sale: Wednesday 4 March 2020

Dreamgirls will continue touring throughout 2021 with further venues and dates to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You