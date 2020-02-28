DREAMGIRLS UK Tour Announces More Venues Announced
Further venues and dates have been announced for Dreamgirls' first ever UK tour. Following on from performances in 2020 in Bristol, Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Birmingham, Dreamgirls will continue to tour in 2021 to Sunderland, Hull, Nottingham, Liverpool, Norwich, Canterbury and Leeds.
Featuring the classic songs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only', this sensational, multi-award winning new production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End Premiere in December 2016 at London's Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.
Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.
In 2006, Dreamgirls was adapted into an Oscar winning motion picture starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.
Casting for the Dreamgirls UK tour will be announced soon. This award winning production is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set and Costume Design by Tim Hatley, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker, Hair Design by Josh Marquette and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.
With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, with Additional Material by Willie Reale, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett, opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards. The original cast recording won two Grammy Awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.'
The Original London Cast Recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.
The UK Tour of Dreamgirls is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Griffin Dohr, Adam Blanshay Productions in association with 1001 Nights Productions, Eighth Sea Incorporated, Glass Half Full Productions.
Tour Dates
Saturday 12 September - Saturday 3 October 2020
Bristol Hippodrome
St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ
0844 871 3012 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
Tuesday 6 - Saturday 17 October 2020
Milton Keynes Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ
0844 871 7652 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
Tuesday 27 October - Saturday 7 November 2020
Winter Gardens, Blackpool
97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL
0844 856 1111 | www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/
Tuesday 10 - Saturday 21 November 2020
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL
01224 641122 | www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/
Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 5 December 2020
Edinburgh Playhouse
18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA
0844 871 3014 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/
Tuesday 8 December - Saturday 2 January 2021
The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS
0844 871 3011 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
Tuesday 12 - Saturday 23 January 2021
Sunderland Empire
4-5 High Street West, Sunderland SR1 3EX
0844 871 3022 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
On sale soon
Tuesday 26 January - Saturday 6 February 2021
Hull New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF
01482 300 306 | www.hulltheatres.co.uk
On sale: Friday 6 March 2020
Tuesday 9 - Saturday 20 February 2021
Nottingham Theatre Royal
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
0115 989 5555 | www.trch.co.uk
On sale: Friday 6 March 2020
Tuesday 23 February - Saturday 6 March 2021
Liverpool Empire
Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE
0844 871 3017 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire
On sale soon
Tuesday 16 - Saturday 27 March 2021
Norwich Theatre Royal
Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL
01603 630000 | www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk
On sale soon
Tuesday 30 March - Saturday 10 April 2021
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS
01227 787787 | www.marlowetheatre.com
On sale: Wednesday 25 March 2020
Tuesday 13 April - Saturday 1 May 2021
Leeds Grand Theatre
46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU
0844 848 2700 | www.leedsgrandtheatre.com
On sale: Wednesday 4 March 2020
Dreamgirls will continue touring throughout 2021 with further venues and dates to be announced.