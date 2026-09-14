DOWN TO CHANCE to Tour South East England Venues

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Anchorage, Alaska. 1964. The largest earthquake in US history. A part-time radio reporter, her teenage intern, a general on leave, and a local hobbyist find themselves at the centre of a remarkable relief effort. Genie Chance, live on air, must take unimaginable risks to save her community and family from chaos. Based on the incredible true story of the Great Alaskan Earthquake, Down to Chance is a heart-warming portrait of a community in crisis with the whole world listening in.

This uplifting hit play evokes the golden age of radio and the enduring influence and power of regional media. it is touring venues across south east England this autumn following sold out runs in London and Edinburgh. The Scotsman described it as 'a laugh out loud love letter to the Golden Age of radio' in a 4 star review.

The two performers, Ellie Jay Cooper (who wrote the play) and Robert Merriam take multiple roles, playing almost 30 characters who all find themselves at the centre of a remarkable relief effort

Directed by Caleb Barron, Down to Chance is a true immersive experience with carefully sourced vintage props and costumes that bring Genie and the sixties setting to life. The immersive effect is heightened by Nathan May's sound design which evocatively evokes the earthquake experience and at times comes from authentic 1960s radios. Awarding four stars The Stage spoke of it as a 'deftly staged thriller'.

Ellie Jay Cooper said ''The earthquake and especially Genie Chance's calm and measured broadcasting has largely been forgotten. At a time when technology is so often seen as increasing isolation and division, this story feels more important than ever: a reminder that technology can bring us together and make us feel less alone'.

Director Caleb Barron added 'Genie's story of hope, courage and strength in the face of adversity is an inspiring one. The show gives an insight too into the whole community that came together around Genie to save countless lives in a crisis. I hope audiences come away reminded of the power of community.'

UK Theatre Web said 'Simply the best show I've seen this year.' And gave five stars

Ellie, Caleb and Robert are entertaining, erudite, witty and incisive interviewees. Contact Steve Forster as above for availabilities, review tickets and images. Images can also be downloaded via www.sfppr.co.uk/downloads/

Down to Chance is presented by Maybe You Like It Productions who create very funny, accessible collaborative, high-energy stage shows, audio shows and podcasts. These are story-driven, told in a fluid-filmic style, built on 'imagination, wit and a mountain of metatheatrical humour' (The Scotsman). Maybe You Like It are Pleasance Associate Artists 2025-2027. Down to Chance was developed with support from Theatre Royal Plymouth and The Pleasance for The Edinburgh National Partnerships Programme.

The tour is produced by house southeast theatre network which supports arts venues by improving the range, quality and scale of theatre presented across South East and East England and exists to build the audience for contemporary theatre across the region. It does this by supporting venues and artists to develop audiences and by helping to create a long-term infrastructure for touring. house is led and delivered by Farnham Maltings and supported by Arts Council England.

The show visits Reading, Havant, Guildford, London, Twickenham, Chelmsford, Chipping Norton, Oxford, Epsom, Bordon, Norwich, Newbury, Chichester and Worthing.

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