DON'T LOOK AT ME to Bring Medusa Retelling to The Lion & Unicorn
Performances will take place on August 7, 8, 9th.
Society of Strangers will present Don't Look At Me, a reimagining of the Medusa myth, at The Lion & Unicorn as part of the Camden Fringe Festival programme. Performances will take place on August 7, 8, 9th at19:00.
In this darkly funny reimagining of Greek mythology, Don’t Look At Me: A Modern Retelling of Medusa is a duo play that explores identity, isolation and the consequences of being turned into a monster by society.
Written and performed by its creator, Anais Gralpois, the play offers a fresh take on the infamous myth of Medusa. Blending dark comedy with fast paced dialogue, Don’t Look At Me follows the uneasy (maybe a little steamy) dynamic between Medusa and her killer-to-be, Perseus. What begins as hostility gradually evolves into something far more complicated, as enemies become possibly something more.
Through quick-fire comebacks, sharp character clashes and moments of surprising vulnerability, the play examines what it means to be ostracised. Medusa’s experience is a key to understanding how many women feel even in today’s society.
Directed by Julia Sopher, the production focuses on the intimacy between two people when they can’t even look at each other. It is a concept today’s society loves to explore. Look at “Love is Blind”, for example.
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