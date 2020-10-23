DOGWALKER Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Dogwalker can be seen in the Round at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November.

A brand new play by an award-winning playwright will receive a semi-staged reading at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this season.

Alison Carr's Dogwalker will be performed by actor Deborah Tracey as part of a season of pared-back work which is allowing the theatre to operate at social distance.

Since losing her job Helen's main responsibility has been to pick up her dog, Harvey's, poo. When she finds a dead body in the local dog park suddenly everyone is paying attention to her. At least for a little while. But now she's had a taste of the limelight, Helen isn't going to fade into the shadows without a fight.

Fans of Fleabag, I May Destroy You and I Hate Suzie will love this dark comedy from Alison Carr, whose sold-out performances of The Last Quiz Night on Earth were due to open at the SJT in March. Alison's play Caterpillar was part of the SJT's season of play readings in 2017, and was then seen as a full visiting production at the theatre in 2018.

Dogwalker was submitted though the SJT Open Script Submissions window. It was longlisted for the Women's Prize for Playwriting. The SJT is developing it for a potential run at the Edinburgh Festival.

Deborah Tracey has a wide and varied career in TV, film and on stage, including, in 2019, Robert Hastie's hugely acclaimed production of Standing at the Sky's Edge at the Crucible, Sheffield.

This semi-staged performance is directed by the SJT's Carne Trust Associate Director Chelsey Gillard.

Dogwalker can be seen in the Round at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.

