DISNEY...ISH in Concert is Available To Stream From Home

Featuring songs from 'The Swan Princess', 'Thumbelina', 'Quest for Camelot' and countless others.

Aug. 19, 2021  

Experience the magic of "Disney...ish" from the comfort of your own home, Recorded live at The Union Theatre August 16th - Available to stream from home August 18th - 24th (Now extended to 25th)

Join in for an unmissable, LIVE RECORDED evening of nostalgia, where a cast of West End performers and new graduates come together to celebrate the music of the lesser known animated movies of Don Bluth, Dreamworks and so many more...

Featuring songs from 'The Swan Princess', 'Thumbelina', 'Quest for Camelot' and countless others that brought us hours of joy and introduced many of us to the world of musicals.

Come back to where it all started and get lost in the songs that began your never ending love of all things "Disney...ish"

Tickets available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/disneyish-tickets-167632151277


