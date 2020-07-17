DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Comes to the Drive In This Summer

Dinosaur World Live, the interactive children's theatre show that brings dinosaurs to life on stage, today announces an extended summer season with performances throughout August, despite having its full tour cancelled by Live Nation two days ago which threatened its demise. The show will rise from the ashes and take residency for the summer holidays in North London at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water from Friday 7 to Sunday 30 August 2020.

Nick Brooke, Producer of Dinosaur World Live says: 'We were devastated on Wednesday when we received news from Live Nation that they were cancelling their entire Drive In series. In 48 hours, working with fellow independent producers, we have secured an extended summer season at The Drive In in Enfield, which means our casts, stage management, tech crews and freelancers can get back to work and we can get back to providing live theatre for family audiences during the summer holidays. Kids have been deprived of this for over 4 months now. The show will go on!'

Laura Elmes, Producer of The Drive In says: 'Since we opened The Drive In two weeks ago we've been overwhelmed by the incredible response from audiences. Not only are we the highest grossing cinema in the UK but we're also staging live shows that are selling out. Being able to step in at the final hour to help save Dinosaur World Live this summer is a huge boost for everyone involved; and our family audiences will be thrilled!'

The Drive In is fully contact-free and designed to comply with all official safety guidelines to protect audiences, artists, crews and staff at all times. Performances are in a raised central location giving everyone a great view wherever they park up and the majestic roars of Dinosaur World Live will be played direct to your vehicle's FM radio. Snacks and drinks are available to order from your mobile and safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive in attendants.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her pre-historic pals to our shores and would love you to meet them. Warning: some of these dinosaurs aren't as docile as they seem!

Dinosaur World Live is fast becoming an international smash hit, following a hugely successful US tour earlier this year visiting 35 cities across 19 states, three major UK tours and London seasons at Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre and Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

If looking for fun things to do with the kids in a safe and socially distanced environment this summer, Dinosaur World Live offers the perfect treat, with an entertaining and educational live show that will delight the whole family, all from the safety and comfort of your car. Suitable for all ages 3+.

Tickets for the extended summer season at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water go on sale today at 2pm Book tickets at dinosaurworldlive.com

