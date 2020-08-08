DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE Launches 15 August

The audio plays will be available on YouTube beginning next week.

Small Truth Theatre are delighted to announce our DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE on Saturday 15th August 2020, with our first collection of audio plays by an extraordinary ensemble of award winning and acclaimed playwrights, Actors, Director and Sound Designer - all available to download for free to our wonderful audiences.

Bringing the best new writing to our digital micro theatre with a big heart.

While we sadly cannot open the doors of our retro 1950s Caravan Theatre to the public - we have created an audio festival of mini plays from some of our most exciting playwrights.

The three plays of our DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE first collection are:

Spirit Of Carnival By Emma Dennis-Edwards

Starring Danielle Vitalis

Directed by Yasmeen Arden

Sound Design by Nicola Chang

Visuals by Daniel Renwick

Emma Dennis-Edwards is a Writer/Performer of Jamaican and Trinidadian heritage. Her play credits include Fringe First Award Winning play FUNERAL FLOWERS (Roundhouse, Hackney Empire, The Bunker, Bernie Grant Arts Centre and Freeword) and AMERICAN DREAM 2.0 (Young Vic).

In addition to her writing for Theatre also writes for Television; she was selected for the BBC Studios Writers Academy and is under commission by EastEnders, River City, Casualty and Holby City, she is also working on original television ideas for independent production companies Balloon, The Forge and Moonage.

Enough By Abi Zakarian

Starring Lilly Driscoll

Directed by Yasmeen Arden

Sound Design by Nicola Chang

Abi Zakarian is an award-winning British-Armenian playwright based in London. Her plays include: I AM KARYAN OPHIDIAN produced by Shakespeare's Globe Theatre for the Sam Wanamaker Theatre; ENOUGH, produced by Small Truth Theatre for the Kensington Karavan Festival; FABRIC, produced by Damsel Productions for SOHO THEATRE and a London Community tour, FABRIC also played at Underbelly, Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2016 and won a Fringe First Award; I HAVE A MOUTH AND I WILL SCREAM produced by Joyous Gard for VAULT Festival where it won the festival's 2018 People's Choice Award. She is currently under commission with Shakespeare's Globe and Damsel Productions and developing FABRIC for television.

September Skies By Jessica Butcher

Starring Safiyya Ingar

Directed by Yasmeen Arden

Sound Design by Nicola Chang

Jessica Butcher is a writer and actor. Her play SPARKS, which she both wrote and performed in, won Show of the Week at VAULT Festival 2018 and sold out at the Edinburgh Festival winning the Best Musical Award from Musical Theatre Review. Her acting credits include OFFSIDE, WHERE DO LITTLE BIRDS GO? and EASTENDERS.

The collection has been curated with our local community in mind, but these plays are wonderful for everybody to enjoy.

Whether its listening while out walking in your neighbourhood with ENOUGH, celebrating the Carnival's roots and rhythms with SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL, or being a young person trying to make sense of where they belong in the world with SEPTEMBER SKIES - there is a story for everyone.

Yasmeen Arden, Artistic Director of Small Truth Theatre said: "We are working in spaces that are even smaller than our Caravan Theatre - inside people's ears, and also bigger than the county's largest stages, people's imagination - so our gorgeous stories and characters have become both the most intimate and most epic theatre. I love working so closely with Nicola Chang whose beautiful sound design is at the heart of all the Digital Caravan Theatre's collection. Community voice is still at the centre of this new work and we are honoured that our original writers and actors have wanted to come on this new digital adventure with us".

These three beautiful audio plays will be launched on Saturday 15th August and will be available to download for FREE from The Caravan Theatre website www.caravantheatre.co.uk, on Small Truth Theatre's website www.smalltruththeatre.com and will be available on our Youtube channel and our newly created Digital Caravan Theatre podcast.

All these audio plays within the collection will also be accompanied with British Sign Language (BSL) translation and Spirit of Carnival will also include a visual film from award winning Filmmaker Daniel Renwick (Failed By The State).

