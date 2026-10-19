DICK WHITTINGTON - A SCOTTISH PIRATE PANTOMIME to Open at Ayr Gaiety

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Dick Whittington has been reimagined for The Gaiety Theatre as a Scottish pantomime adventure! As winners of the inaugural Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS) Award for Outstanding Pantomime, The Gaiety presents another barnstorming Scottish panto with an original Ayrshire twist.

Following the success of 2025's Aladdie, loved by audiences and critics alike, we're delighted to reunite writer Fraser Boyle and director Tom Cooper to put their stamp on this beloved family classic.



When orphan Dick, played by Ross Baxter (The High Life - The Musical, National Theatre of Scotland; Restless Natives: The Musical, Perth Theatre/Wild Yak; Cinderella & Sleeping Beauty, Ayr Gaiety; Still Game: The Final Farewell, OVO Hydro), happens upon a mysterious treasure map, he sets sail for the mystical shores of Arran, gathering an unforgettable crew along the way.

The crew includes Gregor John-Owen as Forgetful Gibbs (Funeral For My Boobs, A Play, A Pie and A Pint; Mother Goose, Ayr Gaiety), Scottish Pantomime Awards nominee Colum Findlay as Fairy Flinty (Others - A New Musical, in development; Jack and the Beanstalk, Eden Court; DIVAS: From Stage to Screen, Edinburgh Fringe), Kitty-Kat-Cathy played by Chiara Sparkes - (Stand & Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In, National Theatre of Scotland and Tron Theatre; The Glasgow Poisoner, A Play, A Pie, A Pint; Mother Goose, Ayr Gaiety; Mamma Mia, UK & Ireland Tour) and returning Gaiety favourite, Fraser Boyle (Writer of and Dame in Aladdie, Mother Goose, Cinderella & Sleeping Beauty, Ayr Gaiety; Hen Night Horror, Scottish Tour) as the glamorous Dame Jackie Sparrow, on a fun-filled voyage.

The fearsome Captain Ratbeard, played by Dani Heron (Black Hole Sign, Tron/Traverse Theatre; Rollers Forever, Glasgow Pavilion; Mother Goose, Ayr Gaiety; Tally's Blood, Perth Theatre & Scottish Tour; Adults, Traverse Theatre; Sugar Coat, Southwark Playhouse & Vault Festival; Peter Gynt, National Theatre & Edinburgh International Festival), and her motley gaggle of drunken sailors are behind you, lurking in the Clyde Estuary!

Her band of scallywags includes Bailey Easton as Solomon Pew (Sunshine on Leith & Legally Blonde, Captivate Theatre) and Kirsty Morrison as Inksquid Hawkins (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Reconnect Theatre; The Penguin Who Found a Star, Blair Drummond Safari Park; Spring Awakening, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee & She Loves Me, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland). Joining them are Charlotte Jean Moore as Blowhole O'Brien (Snow White, Palace Theatre Kilmarnock) and Ross Evans as Codswallop Gunn (The Masked Singer & Victoria, ITV; Zanna, Don't!, Edinburgh Fringe; Sinbad and the Seven Seas, Kevali Dubai). Dick Whittington marks all four performers' debuts at The Gaiety.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 16 Hrs 15 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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