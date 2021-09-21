DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to MK Theatre Next Month

Made famous by Alfred Hitchcock's world-renowned film of 1954, the iconic Dial M for Murder will leave audiences spellbound as the protagonist becomes more tangled in the web of his own making.

TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Diana Vickers, West End star (Little Voice), no.1 chart-topping recording artist and The X Factor finalist. When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the 'perfect crime'. Also starring Christopher Harper (Coronation Street, Strangers on a Train) who performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard, in this ultimate masterclass in suspense is guaranteed to entwine audiences with its spine-chilling twists and turns.

The tour will arrive at Milton Keynes Theatre on Tuesday 26 October for a one-week run. The new production of Frederick Knott's stage and screenplay - made world-famous by Hitchcock's iconic 1954 film - is directed by Anthony Banks, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight and Strangers on a Train. His production of the hit thriller, Girl on a Train, enthralled audiences at Milton Keynes Theatre in January 2019.

This ultimate masterclass in suspense is guaranteed to entwine you with its spine-chilling twists and turns!